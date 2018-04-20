Who will replace Antonio Conte at Chelsea end of the season?

Bengaluru, April 20: The possibility of Antonio Conte remaining as the Chelsea manager after the end of the season is decreasing day by day and the Blues are said to be lining up a new manager at the end of the season. Conte was able to lift the Premier League title in his first season in charge for the Blues, who finished 10th in the season before.
It is not an easy job to win the league in England, he did it and to do it in the first season in-charge was an incredible feat in itself. However, he hasn't managed to carry any momentum from last season into this season as the Blues are close to being out of the contention for the Champions League.
Conte's men are five points behind fourth placed Tottenham and the top four finish looks very unlikely for the Blues. Moreover, Conte has reportedly lost control of the Chelsea dressing room. So, the time may have come for the Italian to leave Chelsea at the end of this season.
With exactly that in mind, the club management have shortlisted three managers as the potential replacements for Conte:
1. Maurizio Sarri:
The Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri tops the list. Many reports claim that Chelsea have already signed a pre contract with Sarri for the managerial job. He is currently employed with Napoli, who are locked in a battle with Juventus for the Serie A title.
Sarri has worked in the top level of Serie A for the last four years. Even though he looks inexperienced, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich wishes to give him the chance to take Chelsea to the top again. Sarri prefers his side to play free flowing attacking football. So, Abramovich will wish that Chelsea also adapt to the same style under the management of Sarri.
2. Luis Enrique:
The former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique seems to be another option to take the place of Conte at Chelsea after the end of this season. He has an experience of managing various sides in World football. He started his managerial career at Barcelona B team.
After his stint with the junior team, he went on to manage clubs like Roma and Celta De Vigo. He was later given the role of managing Barcelona senior team in the 2014-15 season, where he won back to back La Liga titles in 2014-15 and 2015-16 season. Barcelona also won the Champions League under his management in 2014-15. So, with this rich trophy haul, Enrique will be a great option to take the hot seat at Chelsea.
3. Massimiliano Allegri:
The Juventus manager doesn't look to be very happy with his job at his present club, Juventus. So, he could well be the manager of the Blues in the next season. Allegri has a huge experience of managing at the top level in Serie A for many years. He has won Serie A titles with both AC Milan and Juventus.
Juventus also reached the final of the UEFA Champions League in 2014-15 and 2016-17 season under his management. He could be an ideal fit for Chelsea at this moment after the departure of his compatriot Conte.
