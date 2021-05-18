Why Arsenal should not bring their former fan favourite back

Kolkata, May 18: The rumour mill is strong that Juventus is planning to off-load ex Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey as the Old Lady looks to revamp their side following a disappointing Serie A season.
It is no wonder that he has been linked with a return to Arsenal considering that the Gunners are in desperate need for quality.
However, from Arsenal's point of view, it is a move they should not opt for and here are the reasons why.
Age
Ramsey is currently 30 and is clearly not a long-term option. Arsenal's project should be a long-term one rather than finding short-term fixes and signing a 30-year-old former fan favourite does not look like a good idea.
Injury records
Ramsey has been one of the most unfortunate players in modern football in terms of injuries and still managed to make his way to the top. The Gunners simply cannot afford to make a marquee signing like Ramsey who has a poor injury record.
Backward step
The Welshman is on a bumper package and even if he takes a pay-cut, that would still be a lot of money and that money can be better spent on younger players who can help Mikel Arteta build a solid foundation for the club.