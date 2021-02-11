Why Arsenal should target this Paris Saint-Germain star this summer

Bengaluru, February 11: Once regarded as one of the most promising young footballers on the planet, Julain Draxler has not quite been able to make it at the highest level. Expectations were massive from the German sensation when he moved to Paris Saint-Germain from German side VFL Wolfsburg back in 2017 but the versatile attacking midfielder has not been able to establish himself as a key player for the French giants. He has only been used as a squad player at Parc des Princes over the years and quite expectedly, his career has not quite flourished as expected.
The German international's contract with PSG expires in the summer of 2021 and it will be a surprise if he decides to sign a new deal. For the sake of his career, the 27-year-old needs a club where he can get regular first-team action.
In a star-studded team like PSG, Draxler had to settle for a place on the bench more often than not and that has made him a forgotten name in European football but considering he could be available on a free transfer this summer, a host of clubs could be willing to give him an opportunity.
It will be difficult for Draxler to get a big club this summer but a traditional big club of England should be happy to sign him on a free transfer and that is Arsenal. The Gunners are in dire need of some creativity in their midfield and Draxler is more than capable of producing just that.
Mikel Arteta has recently released Mesut Ozil and while youngster Emile Smith Rowe has impressed in the number ten role off late but he is still very young. Meanwhile, Martin Ødegaard has been signed on loan from Real Madrid but the gunners have very little chance keeping him beyond this summer.
It is quite evident Arteta badly needs to revamp his squad but the Gunners are not in a financial position to oversee a complete overhaul. Therefore, loan signings and free transfers could be key for the Gunners and with a player of Draxler's ability and experience being up for grabs for nothing, the Gunners simply cannot let this opportunity slip away. On top of that, Draxler's versatility of being able to feature on either flank as well as a number eight makes him a more attractive option.
With Arsenal desperately needing additions across the whole squad, signing Draxler for free could save them millions and that money could be used elsewhere. Also, from the player's point of view, a move to Arsenal makes sense as that is possibly the best move he can dream of at this point of his career.