Why Chelsea failed to sign Juventus defender Daniele Rugani in Summer

London, Oct 19: Juventus defender Daniele Rugani rejected the proposal to arrive at Chelsea after deciding to fight for his place in Italy, according to his agent.
The Italian centre-back was said to be the main priority of new boss Maurizio Sarri who knew Rugani well from their time together at Empoli. Since signing for Juventus the player has been mainly a backup player for the team and for a better game time there were rumours of him leaving the side in Summer.
The rumours started to ignite more when instead of giving him their young defender another chance at the first-team spot this term, the Old Lady chose to resign Leonardo Bonucci from AC Milan in a shock deal involving Gonzalo Higuain.
To test their situation Chelsea apparently made a £44.2 million deal, along with wages of around £80,000 a week, however now as per his agent Davide Torchia, the 23-year-old rejected the proposal for a reunion with his former boss in an order to establish himself in Black and White colours.
The player is now said to be looking for a contract renewal as he wants a new contract to reflect his importance to the squad and his position in Allegri’s future plans.
“Chelsea made a very strong push to negotiate, Juve evaluated it, but the player never asked to leave,” agent Davide Torchia told RMC Sport radio.
“His objective was to earn his place in the starting XI. Juve believed in the player and we’ll discuss it during the contract renewal talks.
“It expires in 2021, so there is no urgency, but we cannot wait too long either.”
Rugani only made 26 appearances for Juventus last season but the 23-year-old now will hope for more game time with Giorgio Chiellini having turned 34 and Andrea Barzagli now 37.
Rugani so far this season has played only two games. He was a late substitute against Valencia in the Champions League while he started the match against Frosinone in Serie A, which they won 2-0. But the defender in the process has picked up a rib injury and is currently out injured.