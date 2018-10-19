Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Why Chelsea failed to sign Juventus defender Daniele Rugani in Summer

By
Why Chelsea failed to sign Juventus defender Daniele Rugani in Summer
Daniele Rugani

London, Oct 19: Juventus defender Daniele Rugani rejected the proposal to arrive at Chelsea after deciding to fight for his place in Italy, according to his agent.

The Italian centre-back was said to be the main priority of new boss Maurizio Sarri who knew Rugani well from their time together at Empoli. Since signing for Juventus the player has been mainly a backup player for the team and for a better game time there were rumours of him leaving the side in Summer.

The rumours started to ignite more when instead of giving him their young defender another chance at the first-team spot this term, the Old Lady chose to resign Leonardo Bonucci from AC Milan in a shock deal involving Gonzalo Higuain.

To test their situation Chelsea apparently made a £44.2 million deal, along with wages of around £80,000 a week, however now as per his agent Davide Torchia, the 23-year-old rejected the proposal for a reunion with his former boss in an order to establish himself in Black and White colours.

The player is now said to be looking for a contract renewal as he wants a new contract to reflect his importance to the squad and his position in Allegri’s future plans.

“Chelsea made a very strong push to negotiate, Juve evaluated it, but the player never asked to leave,” agent Davide Torchia told RMC Sport radio.

“His objective was to earn his place in the starting XI. Juve believed in the player and we’ll discuss it during the contract renewal talks.

“It expires in 2021, so there is no urgency, but we cannot wait too long either.”

Rugani only made 26 appearances for Juventus last season but the 23-year-old now will hope for more game time with Giorgio Chiellini having turned 34 and Andrea Barzagli now 37.

Rugani so far this season has played only two games. He was a late substitute against Valencia in the Champions League while he started the match against Frosinone in Serie A, which they won 2-0. But the defender in the process has picked up a rib injury and is currently out injured.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Pakistan won by 373 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, October 19, 2018, 13:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 19, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue