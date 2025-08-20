English Edition
Why Did East Bengal Lose Durand Cup 2025 Semi-Final Match Against Diamond Harbour?

By

Diamond Harbour FC's fairy-tale run continued on Wednesday as they shocked East Bengal 2-1 in the Durand Cup 2025 semi-final at Salt Lake Stadium, sealing their place in the final for the first time in the club's brief history.

The match was a tale of courage, resilience and costly errors, with East Bengal's goalkeeper Prabhshukan Singh Gill at the heart of the drama.

Durand Cup 2025
Why Did East Bengal Lose Durand Cup 2025 Semi-Final Match Against Diamond Harbour?, Photo: Durand Cup- X

Diamond Harbour drew first blood through a moment of brilliance from Kortazar. The Spanish defender produced a stunning bicycle kick after Gill rushed unnecessarily off his line, leaving the East Bengal goal exposed. The Red and Gold brigade, backed by a vocal crowd, hit back soon after when Anwar Ali unleashed a thunderous strike from distance to make it 1-1, restoring hope for the favourites.

But just when it seemed the contest was headed towards extra time, disaster struck for East Bengal. Gill failed to collect a routine ball cleanly, fumbling under pressure, and former East Bengal striker Joby Justin was quick to capitalise. The forward poked home from close range in the 87th minute, sending Diamond Harbour's bench and travelling fans into delirium.

East Bengal pressed desperately in the closing stages, hitting the woodwork twice and forcing some brave saves from Mirshad Michu in the DHFC goal. However, their late surge wasn't enough to undo the damage from Gill's lapses.

For East Bengal, the loss will sting deeply, as it prolongs their two-decade wait for a Durand Cup crown. For Diamond Harbour, founded just in 2020, it was the biggest night in their short history-a victory that announced their arrival among India's emerging football forces. The Harbour boys will now face defending champions, NorthEast United in the final.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 22:54 [IST]
