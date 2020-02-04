Football
Why Joe Gomez is among the best defenders in the Premier League

Joe Gomez (right) of Liverpool
Liverpool have conceded just eight goals in Gomez's last 35 Premier League appearances

Bengaluru, February 4: Liverpool have been ridiculously good this season as they look like closing in on their first ever Premier League title. The end to their 30-year drought for the League title looks very much in touching distance as the Reds are now 22 points clear at the top with 13 games in hand.

Along with their first ever Premier League title, they could break some glorious records of their opponents like Arsenal's invincibles, Manchester City's centurions and even Manchester United's famous treble. The Reds have won all but one game this season so far and look absolutely unbeatable and flawless.

The Reds have ticked in every department this campaign but at the star, they did face a few problems in defence and struggled for clean sheets. However, things have changed off late especially since Joe Gomez got his place back in the starting XI.

Virgil van Dijk often gets the limelight for the amazing defender and leader he is while the full back duo of the Red Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson contest with attackers in terms of assists. But, Joe Gomez's form since early December has given Liverpool the defensive solidity that they were missing before that.

Remarkably, the Charlton youth product has only started 11 times this season in the league, having lost his place in the starting eleven to Joel Matip just one game into the campaign. And, Liverpool have held as many as nine clean sheets in those 11 games which is a remarkable figure. Liverpool have conceded just eight goals in Gomez's last 35 Premier League appearances which is a testament of the quality of the Englishman.

It is a shame that the 22-year-old has struggled with injuries which has held back his growth but it is as clear as daylight that a fit Joe Gomez is himself one of the best defenders in the League. Liverpool look the strongest with him and van Dijk at the heart of the defence with due respect to both Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren who have both done their jobs when they were needed.

Gomez is still just 22 years of age and if he can improve his natural fitness, sky would be the limit for the Englishman. Of course, playing alongside someone like van Dijk helps as he can learn from the best in the business. Liverpool have a wonderful talent in their hands and his name definitely deserves more mentions.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 9:59 [IST]
