Why Manchester United should sign Milan star Piatek

Bengaluru, January 9: The return of veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic at AC Milan is reportedly likely to see a major exit from San Siro.
Krzysztof Piatek has struggled for form this season and could be on his way out of the club in January with a number of Premier League clubs circling the Polish international.
Aston Villa, West Ham United and Newcastle United are all believed to be in the mix for the signature of the former Genoa forward.
A Premier League club that should ideally be looking for the services of the Polish international in January is Manchester United. It is a public knowledge that the Red Devils have been in search of a new number nine in recent months.
Ole Gunnar Solskjær parted ways with Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez and could not replace either of them and it has been evident that they lack both quality and depth up front.
Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have featured in the number nine role this season for the Red Devils. Even though they have both been pretty decent, neither of them is a typical striker.
And more often that not, the lack of a natural finisher has been felt dearly. Piatek could potentially provide them exactly that.
Yes, Piatek has not been at his best this season but his quality is really undisputed. He had a massive impact at Milan after he signed for them from Genoa last year in January but he has faced a massive dip in form this season.
But, the whole AC Milan team has been dismal as a unit. When the whole team is under-performing, it is not fair to single someone out.
Piatek is still only 24 years of age and before this season, he looked like one of the most talented young forwards in the world. He could reportedly be available for just £25 million and that is not a big amount for the talent Piatek has already showcased in the past.
If the Polish international can replicate his form before this season, the £25 million would look like a bargain.
Good and bad form is a part of the career of every footballer and Piatek is indeed a quality player who is having a difficult time right now. And, when a player like Piatek is available for just £25 million, Manchester United should definitely explore the opportunity.