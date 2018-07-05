Why Son Heung-min could miss Tottenham's first four games of the coming season

London, July 5: Asian giants South Korea might have surprised everyone with their win against Germany however that wasn't enough for the team to reach into the next round.
South Korea were sent home after failing to qualify from their group stage, losing to Sweden and Mexico. Although, their captain Heung Son Min stood tall among all of them as he scored two goals out of total three.
However, now failing to progress into the next round or advance into the last stages of the World Cup now could see him missing football for two years.
As per South Korean law, every man must do 21 months of National Service before they turn 28. Son who turns the same in July 2019 also has to serve the same and if he does that we will miss the football of 2019-20 and 2020-21, two consecutive seasons.
Though, there are still exceptions regarding sports personnel in this rule. If any player does exceptionally well in their respective field then the National service reduces to just four weeks.
The 25-year-old has not done anything substantial early in his career as he is yet to bring any laurels for his country with an exemplary work in the game.
Progressing into the Semi-final of the World Cup could have handed him the lifeline however he has missed the chance now. But the player still can achieve the exemption, with the upcoming Asian games.
A gold medal in the upcoming Asian games now could have him the lifeline as if he wins it he will only have to do a basic training of four weeks.
Therefore according to reports, the Asian ace has now apparently reached an agreement with Spurs about playing in the Asian Games this summer, which would mean missing the start of the season.
Spurs have no obligation to release him because the tournament is not part of the official Fifa calendar. In the last segment of Asian Games where Korea won the title, Son did not participate as his club Leverkusen that time did not allow him to join.
But now his current club, Spurs have reportedly conducted a discussion with the forward and Korean football chiefs, and apparently, Son has intimated his wish to compete in the tournament as one of the three senior players in the under 23 squad.
The Asian Games is due to take place in South Korea from August 8 to September 1 and with Spurs kicking off their new Premier League campaign on August 11, it is certain the attacker will miss their first match of the season against Newcastle. While if South Korea reaches till the final he will miss, three more matches Watford, Manchester United and Fulham.
