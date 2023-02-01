Why Tottenham Hotspur pushed to sign Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon this January?

Tottenham
Hotspur
managed
to
pull
off
an
interesting
deal
on
the
deadline
with
Sporting
Lisbon
youngster
Pedro
Porro
agreeing
on
a
move
to
North
London
with
a
£42million
transfer.
Antonio Conte's team have struggled for consistency this season and sit three points below the top four although are still competing in the Champions League and FA Cup. Spurs however often have looked disjointed on the field which is very unlikely for Antonio Conte's team.
One of the big reasons behind the downturn is the lack of cohesion and quality on the side which the Italian has often pointed out this year. Given his record as a trophy-winning coach, Conte has made it abundantly clear that he has to be convinced of Spurs' ambition in the transfer market before continuing at the club. But now Porro's signing may well be the piece that jumpstarts their intention.
I have arrived, to work, and may there be many victories and conquests! let's go guys .💙 #COYS @SpursOfficial pic.twitter.com/r4FhGIKkH7— Pedro Porro (@Pedroporro29_) January 31, 2023
Tottenham
nanager
Antonio
Conte
is
set
to
take
a
break
from
football
after
Surgery
Since leaving Manchester City for Sporting Lisbon, the 23-year-old has improved by leaps and bounds and is now regarded as one of the hottest fullbacks in Europe. Porro has been included in the Primeira Liga Team of the Year in consecutive campaigns. He has maintained the same form this term as well where he has recorded three goals and 11 assists from wing-back featuring in 26 games.
The young right-back has shone in Portugal playing as a wing-back and could be the ideal player for Conte's system. He could provide width to the attack, underlapping and overlapping as required in pair with the wide forwards. His goal involvements speak for themselves. With Porro in the side, Tottenham will surely have a team truly threatening right-hand side, and standing at just 23 years of age, the Spaniard surely promises to be a wise long-term investment.