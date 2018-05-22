Will Hazard stay at Chelsea?

Kolkata, May 22: Though Belgian wizard Eden Hazard reportedly wants to stay at Chelsea and try and win the Premier League for the Blues next season, doubts remain about his future at the club.
Hazard, who still has two years left in his contract at the Stamford Bridge, played a key role in Chelsea's FA Cup triumph against old rivals Manchester United at Wembley.
Hazard's solo run at 21st minute in the first half was the decisive moment of the match. United defender Phil Jones was easily beaten by the pace of Hazard, who was brought down inside the box, resulting in a penalty which the Belgian converted from the spot.
After winning the FA Cup, Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger had said that Hazard would stay in the club for which the latter also gave a positive response.
But there are other concerns for Hazard as Chelsea missed out on the top tier of European football after managing only a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League and will have play the Europa League next season.
That has put the club management also in a tight situation as top players will think twice before joining the Blues in the summer transfer window.
Hazard thinks that Chelsea have many players in the squad with the winning mentality. But the way Manchester City have dominated the Premier League this season, the club might need to include some new players to compete against them.
With Chelsea not figuring in Champions League, it will be difficult for the club to retain Hazard, especially with Real Madrid already ghaving expressed a strong interest in signing him.
