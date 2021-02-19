Football
Wolfsberger 1-4 Tottenham: Bale impresses as first-half masterclass puts Spurs in control

By Patric Ridge
Spurs
A fine first-half display from Tottenham ensured they emerged from the first leg against Wolfsberger in a dominant position.

London, February 19: Tottenham took control of their Europa League round-of-32 tie against Wolfsberger with ease as Gareth Bale impressed in a 4-1 victory in Budapest on Thursday.

On the same ground where Liverpool beat RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday, Spurs dismantled their Austrian opponents with a superb first-half display.

Bale was integral, teeing up Son Heung-min's opener before doubling Spurs' lead with a fine finish.

Lucas Moura put Spurs further ahead and even though Moussa Sissoko's lapse amid a disjointed second-half performance from Spurs allowed Michael Liendl to pull one back from the penalty spot, substitute Carlos Vinicius restored the three-goal cushion.

Story first published: Friday, February 19, 2021, 1:20 [IST]
