Woltemade Joins Newcastle United For Club-Record Transfer Fee Of £73.5m From Stuttgart

Published: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 16:11 [IST]

Newcastle United have set a new club record by acquiring Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade. The transfer fee of £73.5 million surpasses the previous record of £63 million paid for Alexander Isak three years ago. This move comes amid speculation about Isak's future, with Yoane Wissa and Jorgen Strand Larsen also being considered as potential additions to the squad.

Woltemade expressed his excitement about joining Newcastle, stating, "I'm really happy to be at this amazing club. From the first contact, I felt like the club really wanted me and had big plans for me." He added that leaving Germany was a significant step but felt welcomed by everyone at Newcastle.

The 23-year-old forward joined Stuttgart from Werder Bremen last season on a free transfer. He scored 17 goals in 33 appearances and emerged as the top scorer in the Under-21 European Championship with six goals for Germany. His performances caught the attention of Bayern Munich, but Newcastle secured his signature.

Eddie Howe, Newcastle's manager, is optimistic about Woltemade's impact at St. James' Park. "We're delighted to get Nick's signing over the line so quickly," Howe said. "He fits the profile for exactly what we have been looking to add to our attacking options."

Woltemade has shown his prowess in Europe's top leagues, ranking third in touches within the opposition box per 90 minutes since last season, behind only Kylian Mbappe and Mohamed Salah. His ability to win aerial duels and create chances makes him a valuable asset for Newcastle.

Howe praised Woltemade's technical skills and character, noting that he still has room for growth. "He's strong in a lot of areas; he has great technical ability and has proven himself to be a real threat in one of Europe's top leagues," Howe stated.

Despite his impressive statistics, it remains uncertain if Woltemade will be registered in time for Newcastle's upcoming Premier League match against Leeds United on Saturday.