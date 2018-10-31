Wolves keen on Liverpool outcast Divock Origi

Bengaluru, October 31: Out of favour Liverpool striker Divock Origi is reportedly on the radar of Wolverhampton Wanderers, according to reports in England.
The move may happen, but Wolverhampton Wanderers hope that Liverpool lower their demands for Divock Origi, according to the media.
The Wanderers reportedly made an enquiry regarding the 23-year-old Belgium international striker in the summer transfer window. But, the move failed to materialise due to the price.
Liverpool want more than £20 million for Origi in January, but Wolves hope that the Reds lower their demands in January.
Origi is a very talented and promising young striker, but spending more than £20m on the 23-year-old who gets a weekly wage of £28,000 would be a big risk.
The Belgium international is yet to prove that he can be a prolific goalscorer in the Premier League and loan spell in Bundesliga last season was not impressive either.
With Wolves struggling for goals and having found the net only nine times in nine league matches so far this season, it is clear that Nuno’s side need a prolific goalscorer, and Liverpool striker Origi might not be the answer.
Origi's 'outstanding' attitude was recently praised by boss Jurgen Klopp but it's thought the Reds are still open to him leaving in January.
Origi, who joined Liverpool from Lille for £10m in 2014 and spent the 2014/15 and 2017/18 seasons on loan at Lille and Wolfsburg respectively, said recently: "At 23 I have big ambitions but for me it's just about focusing on the here and now and driving on as much as possible and hopefully let my feet talk on the pitch.
"I just hope for the best in everything and know that whenever I can shine my light it is a positive for everyone: for the club, for me, for the game that I am trying to impact... so I am really focusing on that."