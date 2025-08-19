India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announced: Four MI players, One each from RCB, CSK - Full List of IPL Representatives

Mikey Moore Expresses Ambition To Be Among The Best Players In The World While At Rangers

Football Wolves Strengthen Defence With Signing Of Jackson Tchatchoua From Hellas Verona Wolves have secured defender Jackson Tchatchoua from Hellas Verona for £10.5m. The 23-year-old has signed a five-year deal and aims to make an impact in the Premier League. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 17:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Jackson Tchatchoua has joined Wolves from Hellas Verona for a reported fee of £10.5 million (€12.1 million). The 23-year-old right-back, who has represented Cameroon 10 times, signed a five-year contract with the club. Born in Belgium, Tchatchoua began his career at Charleroi and moved to Verona on loan before making the transfer permanent in 2024.

During his time at Hellas Verona, Tchatchoua played 37 matches last season, scoring twice and providing three assists. "I'm happy to be here, and very excited," expressed Tchatchoua about his move to Wolves.

Tchatchoua shared his enthusiasm for joining the Premier League, stating it was one of his dreams. He acknowledged the challenging nature of Italian football, saying it prepared him well for this new chapter. "In Italy, you have a lot of exertion because every match is difficult," he noted.

Wolves have been active in the transfer market this season. Tchatchoua is their fifth major signing following Jorgen Strand Larsen, Fer Lopez, Jhon Arias, and David Moller Wolfe's arrivals on permanent deals.

The team faced a tough start to their Premier League campaign with a 4-0 loss against Manchester City at home last weekend. This result highlights the competitive nature of the league and the challenges ahead for Wolves as they integrate their new signings into the squad.

Tchatchoua's addition to Wolves brings both experience and potential to the team's defensive lineup. His journey from Belgium to Italy and now England reflects his ambition and readiness for top-tier football challenges.