Wolves Strengthen Defence With Signing Of Jackson Tchatchoua From Hellas Verona

Wolves have secured defender Jackson Tchatchoua from Hellas Verona for £10.5m. The 23-year-old has signed a five-year deal and aims to make an impact in the Premier League.

By

Jackson Tchatchoua has joined Wolves from Hellas Verona for a reported fee of £10.5 million (€12.1 million). The 23-year-old right-back, who has represented Cameroon 10 times, signed a five-year contract with the club. Born in Belgium, Tchatchoua began his career at Charleroi and moved to Verona on loan before making the transfer permanent in 2024.

During his time at Hellas Verona, Tchatchoua played 37 matches last season, scoring twice and providing three assists. "I'm happy to be here, and very excited," expressed Tchatchoua about his move to Wolves.

Wolves Sign Defender Jackson Tchatchoua

Tchatchoua shared his enthusiasm for joining the Premier League, stating it was one of his dreams. He acknowledged the challenging nature of Italian football, saying it prepared him well for this new chapter. "In Italy, you have a lot of exertion because every match is difficult," he noted.

Wolves have been active in the transfer market this season. Tchatchoua is their fifth major signing following Jorgen Strand Larsen, Fer Lopez, Jhon Arias, and David Moller Wolfe's arrivals on permanent deals.

The team faced a tough start to their Premier League campaign with a 4-0 loss against Manchester City at home last weekend. This result highlights the competitive nature of the league and the challenges ahead for Wolves as they integrate their new signings into the squad.

Tchatchoua's addition to Wolves brings both experience and potential to the team's defensive lineup. His journey from Belgium to Italy and now England reflects his ambition and readiness for top-tier football challenges.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 17:06 [IST]
