Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Wolves sign Joao Moutinho for reported £5million fee

Posted By: OPTA
AS Monaco midfielder Joao Moutinho joins Portuguese contingent at Wolves
AS Monaco midfielder Joao Moutinho joins Portuguese contingent at Wolves

London, July 24: Wolves have strengthened their Portuguese contingent with the signing of midfielder Joao Moutinho from Monaco.

The Premier League new boys have paid a reported £5m for the Portugal international, who has agreed a two-year deal.

Moutinho made three appearances for Portugal at the World Cup, also starring in their Euro 2016 triumph, and has won 113 caps for his country in total.

The 31-year-old will likely line up with compatriot Ruben Neves in the Wolves midfield, with coach Nuno Espirito Santo having also signed goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

"During these five seasons in Monaco, Joao Moutinho was a major player in the club's return to the forefront," said Monaco's vice president and chief executive officer Vadim Vasilyev.

"Through his performances, he has contributed to the outstanding sporting results of recent seasons - thanks to his professionalism and his rigor, he helped our young players in their progression. Joao will always be welcome at Monaco."

Moutinho is a four-time league champion, having helped Monaco top Ligue 1 in 2016-17 after collecting a trio of Primeira Liga crowns with Porto in his homeland.

Wolves, winners of the Championship last season, open their Premier League campaign at home to Everton on August 11, with Moutinho and Patricio in line to make their debuts.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Sri Lanka won by 199 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 23:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 24, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue