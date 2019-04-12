Wolves to break bank for Morgan Sanson

Bengaluru, April 12: Wolves are reportedly preparing to break their transfer record once again just a week after spending £32million on Raul Jimenez to make his loan move permanent.
The West Midlands club are understood to be lining up a £36m bid for Olympique Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson this summer.
According to reports in France, Wolves have made a verbal offer for Sanson already.
The French Under-21 international, 24, started his career at Le Mans before joining Montpellier in 2013.
After four successful years there, Marseille came calling and he played the full 90 minutes of last year's Europa League final, alongside now-Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.
This season he has picked up four goals and three assists in his 28 Ligue 1 appearances and is seen as someone who could play as a deep-lying playmaker. He would add further quality to a Wolves squad that already boasts the likes of Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho.
But Nuno Espirito Santo may see Sanson as a replacement for Neves rather than a team-mate if some of Europe's elite come in for the Portuguese star.
It is reported that Neves is a target of a host of European elites like Liverpool, Manchester City, Juventus and Real Madrid.
Marseille may be forced into selling Sanson and also fellow star Florian Thauvin due to Financial Fair Play regulations.
However, German giants Borussia Dortmund are also thought to be keen and could offer Champions League football.
And Sanson's agent Michael Manuello claimed last summer that Arsenal and Tottenham were both "looking" at his client.
To make matters more difficult, Sanson only extended his current deal at Marseille in December, tying him to the club until 2022 and bumping up his market value.
Speaking recently to the media, he said: “Yes, of course I want to stay here long term. I extended a few months ago.
“I feel good. I have extended because I am happy in this club, I want to progress with the club.
“It is clear that we have had a season that is quite complicated, but we still have our goals in mind, not only for the end of the season, but also for next season.”
Wolves made Jimenez's switch from Benfica permanent on Thursday by splashing the cash on the striker.
And he started to repay his new employers immediately with his goal in the FA Cup semi-final, although it was not enough to secure a spot in May's final.
Jimenez has bagged 16 goals in 38 appearances, the only two games he has missed were the club's Carabao Cup matches.