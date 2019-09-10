Wolves vs Chelsea: How will Blues line up after injury crisis?

Bengaluru, September 10: It's been a lacklustre start to the new season for Chelsea under their new manager Frank Lampard as the Blues are languishing at the 11th position after four games.
The international break could have been the perfectly timed for Lampard as a break could have been helpful in many ways, but it has given the new Chelsea boss a headache.
Chelsea will travel to Molineux this weekend to face Wolverhampton Wanderers which is a tricky fixture as it is and thanks to this international break, he will now be without eight players for the clash.
Left-back Emerson Palmieri is the latest addition to a growing Stamford Bridge treatment room and it looks pretty serious.
Meanwhile, young duo of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi are long-term Chelsea absentees with leg injuries while young right-back Reece James is also far from his full fitness.
Midfielder N'Golo Kante has been the biggest blow for the Blues with an ankle injury and is doubtful for the Wolves trip as well. Mateo Kovacic has an Achilles injury and is battling to be fit for the Midlands trip on Saturday (September 14).
Antonio Rudiger and Pedro Rodriguez are both back in training but neither of the two are likely to be fit enough for the weekend. So it is quite fair to say that it will be a herculean task for Lampard to get a good result for the Blues from a venue like Molineux which is one of the trickiest away games in the Premier League.
Here we take a look at the probable Chelsea line up for the Wolves game with the injury scare troubling the Blues:
Defence
Kepa Arrizabalaga will start between the sticks and Chelsea need him at the top of his game if they want to come back from Molineux with a good result. Cesar Azpilicueta will keep his place at right-back. Andreas Christensen should start at the heart of the defence and he could be partnered by Fikayo Tomori as the youngster looks to have the trust of the manager and Kurt Zouma not being able to impress at all. Marcus Alonso will get a start at left-back in the absence of Emerson.
Midfield
With both Kante and Kovacic ruled out with injuries, Ross Barkley is likely to get a start in midfield alongside Jorginho. Mason Mount has been impressive for Chelsea this campaign in an more advanced role but with the midfield depleted with injuries, the youngster will have to shift to a central midfield role.
Attack
Tammy Abraham looked in a lethal run of form ahead of the international break with two goals in each of his last two games and will keep his place up front with Lampard hoping that the youngster keep up his form. Christan Pulisic will start on the left flank while Willian is likely to get a start on the right.
Predicted Lineup: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Tomori, Alonso; Barkley, Jorginho, Mount; Abraham, Pulisic, Willian.