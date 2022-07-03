Women’s Euro 2022: Fixtures, Dates, Kick Off Time in India, Telecast & Live Streaming Info

Women’s Euro 2022 Venues
Brighton & Hove: Falmer Stadium
Leigh: Leigh Sports Village
London: Wembley Stadium and Brentford Community Stadium
Manchester: Old Trafford and Academy Stadium
Milton Keynes: Stadium MK
Rotherham: New York Stadium
Sheffield: Bramall Lane
Southampton: St Mary's Stadium
Women’s Euro 2022 Group Stage Schedule
|Date
|Fixture
|Time in IST
|Group
|Venue
|July 7
|England vs Austria
|12:30 AM
|A
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|July 8
|Norway vs Northern Ireland
|12:30 AM
|A
|St Mary's Stadium, Southampton
|July 8
|Spain vs Finland
|9:30 PM
|B
|Stadium MK, Milton Keynes
|July 9
|Germany vs Denmark
|12:30 AM
|B
|Brentford Community Stadium, London
|July 9
|Portugal vs Switzerland
|9:30 PM
|C
|Leigh Sports Village, Leigh
|July 10
|Netherlands vs Sweden
|12:30 AM
|C
|Bramall Lane, Sheffield
|July 10
|Belgium vs Iceland
|9:30 PM
|D
|Academy Stadium, Manchester
|July 11
|France vs Italy
|12:30 AM
|D
|New York Stadium, Rotherham
|July 11
|Austria vs Northern Ireland
|9:30 PM
|A
|St Mary's Stadium, Southampton
|July 12
|England vs Norway
|12:30 AM
|A
|Falmer Stadium, Brighton and Hove
|July 12
|Denmark vs Finland
|9:30 PM
|B
|Stadium MK, Milton Keynes
|July 13
|Germany vs Spain
|12:30 AM
|B
|Brentford Community Stadium, London
|July 13
|Sweden vs Switzerland
|9:30 PM
|C
|Bramall Lane, Sheffield
|July 14
|Netherlands vs Portugal
|12:30 AM
|C
|Leigh Sports Village, Leigh
|July 14
|Italy vs Iceland
|9:30 PM
|D
|Academy Stadium, Manchester
|July 15
|France vs Belgium
|12:30 AM
|D
|New York Stadium, Rotherham
|July 16
|England vs Northern Ireland
|12:30 AM
|A
|St Mary's Stadium, Southampton
|July 16
|Norway vs Austria
|12:30 AM
|A
|Falmer Stadium, Brighton and Hove
|July 17
|Finland vs Germany
|12:30 AM
|B
|Stadium MK, Milton Keynes
|July 17
|Denmark vs Spain
|12:30 AM
|B
|Brentford Community Stadium, London
|July 18
|Switzerland vs Netherlands
|12:30 AM
|C
|Bramall Lane, Sheffield
|July 18
|Sweden vs Portugal
|12:30 AM
|C
|Leigh Sports Village, Leigh
|July 19
|Iceland vs France
|12:30 AM
|D
|New York Stadium, Rotherham
|July 19
|Italy vs Belgium
|12:30 AM
|D
|Academy Stadium, Manchester
Women’s Euro 2022 Knockouts Schedule
|Date
|Fixture
|Venue
|Time in IST
|July 21
|Quarterfinal 1: Group A Winner vs Group B Runner Up
|Falmer Stadium, Brighton and Hove
|12:30 AM
|July 22
|Quarterfinal 2: Group B Winner vs Group A Runner Up
|Brentford Community Stadium, London
|12:30 AM
|July 23
|Quarterfinal 3: Group C Winner vs Group D Runner Up
|Leigh Sports Village, Leigh
|12:30 AM
|July 24
|Quarterfinal 4: Group D Winner vs Group C Runner Up
|New York Stadium, Rotherham
|12:30 AM
|July 27
|Semifinal 1: Quarterfinal 3 Winner vs Quarterfinal 1 Winner
|Bramall Lane, Sheffield
|12:30 AM
|July 28
|Semifinal 2: Quarterfinal 4 Winner vs Quarterfinal 2 Winner
|Stadium MK, Milton Keynes
|12:30 AM
|July 31
|Final: Semifinal 1 Winner vs Semifinal 2 Winner
|Wembley Stadium, London
|9:30 PM
Women’s Euro 2022 Telecast and Live Streaming Info
In India, Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) will telecast the matches live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2HD, while Sony LIV app and website will live stream all the matches.