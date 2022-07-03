Football
Women’s Euro 2022: Fixtures, Dates, Kick Off Time in India, Telecast & Live Streaming Info

By
Women's Euro 2022 is scheduled to take place from July 6 to July 31

The Women's Euro 2022, organized by UEFA, will kick off on Wednesday (July 6) at Old Trafford in Manchester with hosts England taking on Austria in the group stage opener.

The 13th editionf the UEFA Women's Euro will feature 16 teams divided into 4 groups of 4 teams including the hosts England, record champions Germany alongside fellow champions Norway, Sweden and Netherlands.

There will be a total of 24 group stage matches from July 6-18 followed by 7 knock out matches from July 20-July 31. The tournament will be hosted across 10 venues in England with the final set to be hosted at the Wembley Stadium in London like the men's Euro last year.

In the group stages, each team will play the three other teams of their respective groups in single round-robin matches with group topper and second placed team of each group advancing to the knockout stages

Women’s Euro Winners: Full List of Champions and Runners Up From 1984 to 2017Women’s Euro Winners: Full List of Champions and Runners Up From 1984 to 2017

Hosts and two-time runners up England have been drawn in Group A along with former champion Norway, 2017 semifinalist Austria and debutants Northern Ireland, while Group B will feature 8-time champions Germany, 2017 runners up Denmark, former semifinalists Spain and Finland.

Former one-time champions Netherland and Sweden have been drawn together along with Switzerland and Portugal in Group C, while, France, two-time runners up Italy, Belgium and Iceland have been drawn in Group D.

Here is a look at the Women's Euro 2022 Fixtures, Dates, Kick Off Time in India, Venues, Telecast & Live Streaming Info:

Women’s Euro 2022 Venues

Brighton & Hove: Falmer Stadium

Leigh: Leigh Sports Village

London: Wembley Stadium and Brentford Community Stadium

Manchester: Old Trafford and Academy Stadium

Milton Keynes: Stadium MK

Rotherham: New York Stadium

Sheffield: Bramall Lane

Southampton: St Mary's Stadium

Women’s Euro 2022 Group Stage Schedule

Date Fixture Time in IST Group Venue
July 7 England vs Austria 12:30 AM A Old Trafford, Manchester
July 8 Norway vs Northern Ireland 12:30 AM A St Mary's Stadium, Southampton
July 8 Spain vs Finland 9:30 PM B Stadium MK, Milton Keynes
July 9 Germany vs Denmark 12:30 AM B Brentford Community Stadium, London
July 9 Portugal vs Switzerland 9:30 PM C Leigh Sports Village, Leigh
July 10 Netherlands vs Sweden 12:30 AM C Bramall Lane, Sheffield
July 10 Belgium vs Iceland 9:30 PM D Academy Stadium, Manchester
July 11 France vs Italy 12:30 AM D New York Stadium, Rotherham
July 11 Austria vs Northern Ireland 9:30 PM A St Mary's Stadium, Southampton
July 12 England vs Norway 12:30 AM A Falmer Stadium, Brighton and Hove
July 12 Denmark vs Finland 9:30 PM B Stadium MK, Milton Keynes
July 13 Germany vs Spain 12:30 AM B Brentford Community Stadium, London
July 13 Sweden vs Switzerland 9:30 PM C Bramall Lane, Sheffield
July 14 Netherlands vs Portugal 12:30 AM C Leigh Sports Village, Leigh
July 14 Italy vs Iceland 9:30 PM D Academy Stadium, Manchester
July 15 France vs Belgium 12:30 AM D New York Stadium, Rotherham
July 16 England vs Northern Ireland 12:30 AM A St Mary's Stadium, Southampton
July 16 Norway vs Austria 12:30 AM A Falmer Stadium, Brighton and Hove
July 17 Finland vs Germany 12:30 AM B Stadium MK, Milton Keynes
July 17 Denmark vs Spain 12:30 AM B Brentford Community Stadium, London
July 18 Switzerland vs Netherlands 12:30 AM C Bramall Lane, Sheffield
July 18 Sweden vs Portugal 12:30 AM C Leigh Sports Village, Leigh
July 19 Iceland vs France 12:30 AM D New York Stadium, Rotherham
July 19 Italy vs Belgium 12:30 AM D Academy Stadium, Manchester
Women’s Euro 2022 Knockouts Schedule

Date Fixture Venue Time in IST
July 21 Quarterfinal 1: Group A Winner vs Group B Runner Up Falmer Stadium, Brighton and Hove 12:30 AM
July 22 Quarterfinal 2: Group B Winner vs Group A Runner Up Brentford Community Stadium, London 12:30 AM
July 23 Quarterfinal 3: Group C Winner vs Group D Runner Up Leigh Sports Village, Leigh 12:30 AM
July 24 Quarterfinal 4: Group D Winner vs Group C Runner Up New York Stadium, Rotherham 12:30 AM
July 27 Semifinal 1: Quarterfinal 3 Winner vs Quarterfinal 1 Winner Bramall Lane, Sheffield 12:30 AM
July 28 Semifinal 2: Quarterfinal 4 Winner vs Quarterfinal 2 Winner Stadium MK, Milton Keynes 12:30 AM
July 31 Final: Semifinal 1 Winner vs Semifinal 2 Winner Wembley Stadium, London 9:30 PM
Women’s Euro 2022 Telecast and Live Streaming Info

In India, Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) will telecast the matches live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2HD, while Sony LIV app and website will live stream all the matches.

Story first published: Sunday, July 3, 2022, 14:35 [IST]
