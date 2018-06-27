Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Maradona receives treatment after Argentina's dramatic win

Posted By:
Diego Maradona
Argentina great Diego Maradona required treatment after his nation reached the last 16 at the World Cup.

St Petersburg, June 27: Diego Maradona was treated by paramedics after Argentina's dramatic 2-1 win over Nigeria at the World Cup on Tuesday.

The Argentine great, 57, threatened to steal the show during the Group D clash in St Petersburg, where an 86th-minute goal from Marcos Rojo sent Jorge Sampaoli's men into the knockout stage.

But Maradona was pictured receiving treatment from paramedics at the stadium after the game, having earlier needed assistance on the way from his seat.

The 1986 World Cup winner went through a rollercoaster of emotions during the encounter, beginning with dancing with a Nigeria fan pre-game.

After exuberantly celebrating Lionel Messi's classy opener, Maradona was seen sleeping.

He had a final – and rude – celebration after Rojo's winner, offering middle-finger salutes to fans as Argentina booked a last-16 meeting with France.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 4:00 [IST]
