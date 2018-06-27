Football
Maradona insists he's 'fine' after health scare

Amid concerns over his health, Argentina great Diego Maradona insisted he was fine

St Petersburg, June 27: Argentina great Diego Maradona insisted he was "fine" after needing medical treatment in the wake of his nation's win over Nigeria.

Maradona steals spotlight

Maradona, who threatened to steal the show with his antics in St Petersburg on Tuesday, was pictured being treated by paramedics after Argentina moved into the last 16 thanks to a dramatic 2-1 victory.

Amid concerns over his health, the 1986 World Cup winner denied being taken to the hospital, and revealed he was told to leave at half-time.

Maradona, 57, wrote on Facebook that he was fine after suffering from a sore neck.

"I want to tell everyone that I am fine, that I am not, nor was I, hospitalised," he wrote.

"At half-time of the game against Nigeria, my neck hurt a lot and I suffered a decompensation.

"I was checked by a doctor and he recommended that I leave before the second half, but I wanted to stay because we were playing for everything. How could I leave?

"I send a kiss to everyone. Thanks for the support."

Maradona was seen dancing, celebrating and sleeping before offering middle-finger salutes to fans after Marcos Rojo's 86th-minute winner.

Argentina will face France in Kazan in the last 16 on Saturday.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 10:00 [IST]
