Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Modric will keep taking Croatia's penalties – Dalic

Croatias Luka Modric missed a spot-kick against Denmark in extra time
Croatia's Luka Modric missed a spot-kick against Denmark in extra time

Moscow, July 3: Croatia star Luka Modric will remain on penalty-taking duties despite his miss against Denmark, coach Zlatko Dalic said.

Modric had a spot-kick saved by Kasper Schmeichel before converting in the shoot-out in his team's hard-fought last-16 win at the World Cup on Sunday (July 1).

The Real Madrid midfielder was denied in extra time of the 1-1 draw, but stepped up to convert in a 3-2 shoot-out win, although his penalty was again unconvincing.

Dalic lauded Modric's bravery and said the 32-year-old would be stepping up again if Croatia get another penalty.

"Luka Modric is our captain, our leader, and he showed great responsibility and courage that after he missed the penalty he again took it during the penalty kicks and he scored. That showed the class that he has," he said.

"That's the difference between an average player and a player like Luka. He scored, it wasn't easy for him, he didn't shoot it much better in the penalty shoot-out, but he was more lucky.

"That's what happens when you are brave and you show courage during the game. Yes, if there's another opportunity like that, he will shoot."

Croatia advanced to a quarter-final meeting with hosts Russia, who stunned Spain in the last 16, in Sochi on Saturday (July 7).

Dalic is expecting another difficult encounter, saying: "You can see during the tournament that teams that focus on individuals don't get very far. Teams that play good as a team advance.

"Everybody is trying to play with their approach and play the game in their own style as much as possible.

"It won't be easy, Russia proved that by winning against Spain, so we expect a very tough game."

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 3, 2018, 6:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 3, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue