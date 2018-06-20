Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

We must make Ronaldo less exceptional, says Morocco boss Renard

Posted By:
Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo
Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Moscow, June 20: Morocco boss Herve Renard has promised his side will do their best to make Cristiano Ronaldo "less exceptional" when they face Portugal in the World Cup on Wednesday (June 20).

The 33-year-old became the oldest player to score a hat-trick in the tournament in his side's opening 3-3 draw with Spain, drawing level with Ferenc Puskas as Europe's most prolific international goalscorer on 84 in the process.

Renard's side head into Wednesday's match in Moscow in need of a positive result, having been beaten 1-0 by Iran in their opening Group B match, but Renard accepts stopping Ronaldo could prove an impossible task.

"All I can say is that he's an exceptional player. That word may not even be enough," he told a news conference.

"We must do everything to make it a less exceptional game for him."

Renard also dismissed the idea of man-marking Ronaldo as a potentially futile tactic, especially since Portugal won the Euro 2016 final over France after their talisman had gone off injured.

He added: "If we put three on Ronaldo, I don't know how we would mark the others. They have so much attacking quality. We mustn't forget that we're facing the champions of Europe.

"If I have a good memory, he was injured in the final against France and his team-mates managed to make the difference anyway.

"Of course, he is the essential element... but we need to sleep well tonight, eh!

"If it only happens once in your life that you play Cristiano Ronaldo, you have to be the best you can be."

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 1:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 20, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue