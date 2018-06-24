Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Shaqiri, Xhaka facing disciplinary action over goal celebration

Posted By:
Xherdan Shaqiri
Xherdan Shaqiri faces FIFA sanction

Moscow, June 24: Switzerland stars Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka are facing disciplinary action from FIFA after their provocative goal celebration against Serbia at the World Cup.

The pair struck in the second half to lead Switzerland to a come-from-behind 2-1 win in Russia on Friday, but it was their celebration that took most attention.

Shaqiri and Xhaka put their hands together to form what looked like a two-headed eagle, similar to the one on the flag of Albania, threatening to inflame political tensions in the Balkans.

"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened disciplinary proceedings against the Swiss players Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri for their goal celebration during the match Switzerland vs. Serbia," the governing body said in a statement on Saturday.

1
958048

Shaqiri and Xhaka are of Kosovar heritage, with the former born in the partially recognised nation which was fought over by forces from the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia – Montenegro and Serbia at that time – and the Kosovo Liberation Army in the late 1990s.

Despite being recognised by UEFA, Serbia refuses to see Kosovo as an independent state, meaning relations remain tense.

FIFA has also opened proceedings against the Serbian Football Association for "crowd disturbance and the display of political and offensive messages by Serbian fans".

A preliminary investigation was opened against Serbia coach Mladen Krstajic for alleged statements made post-match.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Day 1 - Stumps: WI 132/5 (46.3 vs SL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Sunday, June 24, 2018, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 24, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue