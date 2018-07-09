Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

World Cup: Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic celebrates in front of Russian PM - Watch

World Cup: Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic celebrates in front of Russian PM - Watch

Sochi (Russia), July 9: Croatia defeated hosts Russia 4-3 in a shoot-out after a dramatic 2-2 draw to end the FIFA World Cup hopes of the host nation and advance to a semi-final against England.

No sooner than Ivan Rakitic scored the winning penalty, Croatia's President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, who was watching from the stands in her country's colours, erupted into joy in front of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and FIFA president Gianni Infantino in the VIP box at Fisht Stadium.

Kolinda, the first female president in her country, was earlier seen shaking hands and congratulating Medvedev when Russia took the lead but she couldn't hide her excitement when her team entered the semi-final for the first time after 1998.

The video of her celebration in the VIP box in front of a visibly sad Russian PM has gone viral over social media.

Here's the video:

Later, Kolinda also went to meet the Croatian footballers in their dressing room and celebrated the team's progress to the semis.

Brazilian-born Mario Fernandes had kept Russia's dream alive when he headed home in the 115th minute to level the scores and force penalties, but he and Fedor Smolov both failed to convert their spot-kicks in Sochi.

Croatia Prez celebration goes viral

Croatia, for whom Andrej Kramaric and Domagoj Vida had earlier found the net, advance to their first World Cup semi-final since 1998.

They will face England, who beat Sweden 2-0 earlier, at the Luzhniki Stadium Moscow on Wednesday.

Croatia fans light up Zagreb with flares after quarter-final win

In contrast for Russia, who had taken the lead through another Denis Cheryshev wonder goal in the first half, there is only heartbreak as they finally go out.

They can, however, be proud of their efforts, with a run to the last eight exceeding expectations for a side written off as no-hopers before the tournament.

And it remains to be seen how quickly Croatia can recover from this draining night, having also been taken to extra time and penalties by Denmark in the last round.

(With inputs from PTI)

    Story first published: Monday, July 9, 2018, 13:54 [IST]
