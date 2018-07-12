Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Reaching World Cup final a 'miracle', says Mandzukic

Croatias Mario Mandzukic strikes the winner against England in FIFA World Cup 2018 semi-final
Croatia's Mario Mandzukic strikes the winner against England in FIFA World Cup 2018 semi-final

Moscow, July 12: Match-winner Mario Mandzukic says qualifying for the World Cup final was a "miracle" after Croatia defeated England 2-1 in Wednesday's semi-final at the Luzhniki Stadium.

Kieran Trippier and Ivan Perisic scored in regular time, before the Juventus forward lost his marker in the 109th minute to net the winner and his second goal of the tournament.

The win puts Croatia into the decider against France on Sunday (July 15) and Mandzukic, 32, said his country showed great courage in the come-from-behind win.

"This is a miracle. Only great teams can be as brave as we were and fight back from a goal down against teams like England. We've played our hearts out throughout the tournament," he said.

"I'm happy with my performance in all the games. I'm here for the team. I like these games. We were under pressure against Denmark and Russia but you all saw what we did today.

"We were like lions out there tonight and we will be the same in the final. We enjoyed the game."

Source: OPTA

    Story first published: Thursday, July 12, 2018, 8:00 [IST]
