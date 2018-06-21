World Cup: Hazard plays down Lukaku comment after Panama win

Bengaluru, June 21: Eden Hazard has played down the criticism which he made about team-mate Romelu Lukaku after he had accused the Manchester United striker of hiding in the first half against Panama. Belgium had a tough first half against minnows Panama as the Red Devils failed to break them down in the first 45 minutes of the game.
Although later, Martinez's men fired three goals in the second half where Mertens scored one and Lukaku found the back of the net twice. But following the game, Hazard suggested that during the break he gave the Manchester United forward a piece of his mind and accused him of “going missing.”
"At half-time, I told him we needed him," Hazard told reporters after the game. "He'd been hiding out a bit up front. It's not easy playing with a man missing. But once he got in there, involved in the game, like magic, he scored two.
"He did not have a bad game. He scored twice, so everyone is happy. It is good for his confidence. But I want him to try to get more involved in the game, especially during the first half - as we know what he can do."
These reported talks since then have created an impression that there might be a rift between the Chelsea and Manchester United attacker. However, Hazard ahead of their match against Panama now has duly rubbished the talks and suggested there is nothing as such as he only spoke with Lukaku to inspire the player.
Hazard said: "As the captain, even if I am not the captain I can talk, on the pitch I try to give my best, if I can help players to be better - I will."
"I just told Romelu if we want to win the game we need him, not just as a scorer to score goals, but we want him to be involved in the build-up. We just talked normally and we won the game in the end so it was fine."
Hazard is now expected to lead his team again on Saturday against Tunisia and a win against them could surely set them up perfectly to take on England in their final group game next week.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.
Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends