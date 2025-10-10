Northern Ireland Aims To Test Slovakia And Germany With Experience And Quality In World Cup Qualifiers

Austria delivered a commanding performance, defeating San Marino 10-0 in a World Cup qualifier. Marko Arnautovic was the star, scoring four goals. This victory at Ernst-Happel-Stadion propelled Austria to the top of Group H, two points ahead of Bosnia-Herzegovina. Romano Schmid initiated the scoring early, and Arnautovic quickly followed with his first goal.

Stefan Posch significantly contributed by assisting Michael Gregoritsch and then scoring twice himself within 12 minutes. Konrad Laimer added another just before half-time, giving Austria a six-goal lead at the break. Arnautovic continued his form, scoring shortly after the second half began. Substitute Nikolaus Wurmbrand also scored soon after entering the game.

Arnautovic completed his hat-trick with two late goals, separated by just 81 seconds. This win not only secured Austria's lead in Group H but also improved their goal difference significantly. Bosnia-Herzegovina had been level on points with Austria earlier in the day but dropped points against Cyprus.

In their match against Cyprus, Bosnia-Herzegovina initially led 2-0 with goals from Nikola Katic and an own goal by Neofytos Michael. However, they conceded a penalty in the 96th minute, allowing Ioannis Pittas to equalise for Cyprus after Konstantinos Laifis had reduced the deficit during first-half stoppage time.

Elsewhere, Denmark maintained their unbeaten streak in World Cup qualifying with a 6-0 win over Belarus. They are now leading Group C on goal difference above Scotland. Victor Froholdt and Rasmus Hojlund were instrumental in Denmark's first-half dominance, with Hojlund scoring twice.

Patrick Dorgu added another before half-time to make it 4-0. In the second half, substitute Anders Dreyer scored twice to complete Denmark's emphatic victory. Dreyer has been impressive this season for San Diego FC in MLS.

Croatia Held to Draw

Croatia remains atop Group L despite a goalless draw with Czechia. Both teams have 13 points, but Croatia leads due to superior goal difference. The match saw Czechia apply early pressure, but Croatia held firm and sought a late winner through Ivan Perisic and Petar Sucic.

However, both players had their attempts saved as neither side managed to break the deadlock. Despite this draw, Croatia continues to lead Group L alongside Czechia.

Data Insights: Austria's Dominance

San Marino is familiar with heavy losses; however, this was their worst defeat in this qualifying campaign. All ten of Austria's outfield starters contributed to goals or assists during this match. Austria attempted 25 shots overall—more than any other game in this qualifying round—with Arnautovic responsible for seven shots alone.

The hosts recorded an expected goals (xG) tally of 5.31 from 14 shots on target and hit the woodwork twice. In stark contrast, San Marino ended with an xG of just 0.46.