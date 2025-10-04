Simran, Nishad, at the opposite ends of the emotion spectrum, wax lyrical about “home gold” at WPAC New Delhi

Football Wrexham And Birmingham City Draw 1-1 In Competitive Hollywood Derby Match In a closely contested match, Wrexham and Birmingham City played to a 1-1 draw. Patrick Roberts equalised for Birmingham shortly after halftime, ensuring Wrexham's wait for a first home win continues despite their strong performance. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 4, 2025, 2:43 [IST]

Wrexham's quest for a first home victory in the Championship this season continues after a 1-1 draw with Birmingham City. The hosts had a promising start, but Patrick Roberts' equaliser ensured the points were shared. Wrexham initially took the lead when George Dobson capitalised on Max Cleworth's flick from a corner, sending the ball past James Beadle. However, Beadle might feel he could have done better.

Lewis O'Brien nearly doubled Wrexham's advantage shortly after their opener. He intercepted a poor backpass from Marc Leonard but saw his shot easily saved by Beadle. Meanwhile, Demarai Gray was Birmingham's standout performer in the first half. He forced Arthur Okonkwo into a save with a dipping shot and later hit the roof of the net after finding space.

Birmingham quickly levelled the score just 20 seconds into the second half. Jay Stansfield set up Patrick Roberts, who slotted a low shot into the bottom-right corner. Wrexham almost regained their lead through a swift counterattack, but Issa Kabore's cross to Nathan Broadhead was overhit, and Kieffer Moore missed with a wide half-volley.

In the closing stages, Kyogo Furuhashi thought he had scored for Birmingham, only for his effort to be ruled out for offside after he fired over Okonkwo into the net. Despite these chances, neither side could find a winner as both teams settled for a point.

Birmingham ended their away goal drought with Roberts' strike, having previously lost three consecutive matches without scoring since their initial 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers. This goal marked Roberts' first league goal since December 2024 against Bristol City.

Wrexham's Unbeaten Run Continues

Wrexham remain unbeaten in four Championship games (one win and three draws), marking their best run in this division since February-April 1982 when they went eight games without defeat. Despite this positive streak, they are still searching for that elusive first home win of the season.

The match statistics highlight Wrexham's attacking intent as they recorded 12 shots with an expected goals (xG) value of 1.74 compared to Birmingham's eight attempts and 1.36 xG. This reflects their disappointment at not securing all three points despite creating more opportunities.

Both teams will look to build on this result in their upcoming fixtures as they aim to climb higher in the Championship standings.