Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

AFC Champions League Review: Spain great Xavi ends playing career with defeat

By
Xavi
Xavi's playing days have come to a close after the Spain icon featured for the last time in Al Sadd's defeat to Persepolis in Iran.

Tehran, May 21: Spain and Barcelona icon Xavi Hernandez played the final match of his playing career in Al Sadd's 0-2 AFC Champions League defeat to Persepolis on Monday (May 20).

One of the most decorated players in football history, Xavi won 19 honours during his 17-year stay at Camp Nou and also enjoyed great success on the international stage, winning the FIFA World Cup and Euro 2008 and 2012 with Spain.

He joined Qatar Stars League club and former AFC Champions League winners Al Sadd in 2015 to see out his playing days and on Monday he pulled on their jersey for the last time after announcing his impending retirement earlier this month, as he bids to embark on a coaching career.

Before kick-off in Tehran's Azadi Stadium, Xavi was honoured with a framed commemorative jersey and other gifts.

He was not able go out with a victory, though, as Al Sadd – who are already assured of a place in the knockout phase of the competition – were downed by goals from Mehdi Torabi and Ali Alipour, though Persepolis bow out anyway.

In Group C, Qatar's Al Duhail scored a last-gasp equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Al Hilal to join their visitors in the next round, resulting in Esteghlal's campaign coming to a close despite beating Al Ain 2-1 on the road.

In the day's late kick-off, Al Ahli scored a stoppage-time winner to defeat Pakhtakor 2-1 and secure qualification at their visitors' expense, with Abdulrahman Ghareeb's fierce strike doing the damage just moments after Igor Sergeev's equaliser had seemingly sealed a draw.

(With inputs from Agencies)

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: LAZ 3 - 3 BOL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 3:00 [IST]
Other articles published on May 21, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue