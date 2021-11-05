Xavi leaves Al Sadd to become Barcelona coach

Bengaluru, November 4: Xavi Hernandez is back to where he belongs as the decks were cleared for Spanish great to become the new Barcelona coach with his current employers -- Qatar Stars League (QSL) club Al Sadd -- releasing him from his current contract early.
Barcelona had sacked Dutchman Ronald Koeman midway through their 2021-22 campaign after a string of dismal results with Xavi having emerged as the front-runner for the hot seat at Camp Nou.
The only thing which was holding back Xavi's return to Barcelona (where he had a decorated career as a player) was the release clause in his contract that runs till the end of the season and Al Sadd cleared the air regarding it.
Turki Al-Ali: The #AlSadd administration has agreed on Xavi’s move to Barcelona after the payment of the release clause stipulated in the contract. We’ve agreed on cooperation with Barcelona in the future. Xavi is an important part of Al-Sadd’s history and we wish him success. pic.twitter.com/3FvCOdYl5X— 🏆 #76 Al Sadd SC | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) November 5, 2021
"The Al Sadd administration has agreed on Xavi's move to Barcelona after the payment of the release clause stipulated in the contract. We've agreed on co-operation with Barcelona in the future. Xavi is an important part of Al-Sadd's history and we wish him success," the QSL club tweeted from their official handle, ending days of speculation.
Starting his Al Sadd career as a player, Xavi obtained the necessary coaching licence and the long-time Barcelona midfielder retired as an active player in 2019.
Since then, the 41-year-old has been in charge of the former Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League winners.
Al Sadd CEO Turki Al Ali gave further clarity regarding the contract through a series of tweets.
Turki Al-Ali: Xavi informed us a few days ago of his desire to go to Barcelona at this particular time, because of the critical stage his hometown club is going through, and we understand this and decided not to stand in his way.#AlSadd— 🏆 #76 Al Sadd SC | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) November 5, 2021
"Xavi informed us a few days ago of his desire to go to Barcelona at this particular time, because of the critical stage his hometown club is going through, and we understand this and decided not to stand in his way.
Xavi is also one of the brand ambassadors of Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, the first time when the quadrennial extravaganza reaches the Middle East/Arab region and Al Ali said the Spanish legend was always welcome to the country.
Turki Al-Ali: Xavi and his family will remain welcome in Doha, and our relationship will continue. #AlSadd pic.twitter.com/WpDIl3soQX— 🏆 #76 Al Sadd SC | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) November 5, 2021
"Xavi and his family will remain welcome in Doha, and our relationship will continue," Al Ali added.
Xavi came through the ranks at Barcelona and went on to make 767 appearances in a trophy-laden career for the club during one of their most illustrious periods in which the club won 25 titles, including four Champions Leagues and eight La Liga crowns in 17 seasons.
He was also key to Spain's streak of titles when the La Roja won the 2010 FIFA World Cup and European Championships in 2008 and 2012.
He left for Al Sadd in 2014 and finished his playing career there, before taking over as coach in 2019 and leading them to seven domestic trophies in a 29-month stint.
In a stark contrast, Al Sadd are currently on top of QSL, while Barcelona are struggling in the post-Lionel Messi era and faced a series of humiliating loses including a 1-2 reversal to archrivals Real Madrid in the famed El Clasico which resulted in the firing of Koeman.
The Blaugrana are currently languishing ninth in La Liga table. Reserve team coach Sergi Barjuan was placed in temporary charge until a permanent successor to Koeman is found.
Now Xavi is all set to take over the the top job with with Barjuan returning to coaching the reserve team.