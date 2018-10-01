Football

Xavi-led Sadd eye AFC Champions League glory

Sadd's progress in the tournament holds special significance for Barcelona legend Xavi. Image: Al Sadd Twitter

Bengaluru/Doha, October 1: Xavi Hernandez-led Al Sadd host Persepolis in the first leg of the AFC Champions League semifinal on Tuesday (October 2), with a spot in the final of the continent's premier football competition at stake.

Japan's Kashima Antlers welcome two-time continental champions Suwon Samsung Bluewings of South Korea a day later in the other last-four encounter.

This is the third Qatar vs Iran match-up in the 2018 AFC Champions League knockout stages. The quarter-finals saw Al Sadd defeat Esteghlal 5-3 on aggregate, while Persepolis mounted a thrilling comeback in the second leg to eliminate the previously rampant Al Duhail side.

Sadd are the only side left in the competition to have won the AFC Champions League while they were also the last team from West Asia to lift the coveted trophy when they defeated Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in the 2011 final.

Sadd's progress in the tournament holds special significance for Barcelona legend Xavi , who is in line for a 'Champions League double'.

If Sadd eventually go on to win the tournament, Xavi will become the first player to complete the unique 'AFC Champions League - UEFA Champions League double', the Spaniard having won the European competition on four occasions during his trophy-laden career at Camp Nou.

Following a 3-1 win away from home against Esteghlal in the previous round, Sadd faced a scare in the second leg when they fell behind before half time despite scoring first. With the score at 2-1 to the Iranians, however, Rouzbeh Chesmi picked up a second yellow card in the 50th minute to put a dent in his side's newfound momentum.

Sadd were buoyed by their numerical advantage, but needed a late equaliser to kill off the tie and see off their spirited opposition.

The draw means that Sadd's last defeat in this year's competition remains, coincidentally, a 1-0 reversal against upcoming opponents Persepolis on match week six, when their qualification from Group C had already been sealed.

However, the Qatari side will be aiming to repeat the feat of seven years ago and end East Asian dominance as the stage is set for a mouthwatering first leg at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.

(With inputs from AFC media)

The match will kick off at 6.15 pm local time (8.45pm IST)

