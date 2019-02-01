Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Sanchez thanks lucky charm Xavi as Qatar triumph

By
Felix Sanchez
Barcelona legend and Al Sadd captain Xavi Hernandez correctly predicted that Qatar would win the AFC Asian Cup to the delight of coach and compatriot Felix Sanchez.

Bengaluru/ Abu Dhabi, February 1: Qatar's coach Felix Sanchez wants midfield great Xavi Hernandez to predict all of the country's results after the former Barcelona maestro successfully foretold their AFC Asian Cup triumph.

FIFA 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar claimed their first major honour with a 3-1 final win over Japan, as Almoez Ali, Abdelaziz Hatim and Akram Hassan Afif scored in a stunning victory.

Sanchez's men consequently delivered on the forecast from his fellow Spaniard Xavi, who currently plies his trade with Qatar Stars League club Al Sadd.

The Qatar head coach responded at full-time by suggesting the 39-year-old could become a lucky charm.

"I'm going to call and tell him to predict all the next games just to make sure that we know what's going to happen in the future," former Barca youth coach Sanchez said.

"With regards to Xavi, he is a great person and he is supporting us a lot. I'm very happy also for him."

Sanchez was delighted with both sides of Qatar's game as they excelled in attack in the opening period before standing firm after Takumi Minamino breached their defence for the first time in the tournament.

"I have no words. We beat an outstanding, outstanding team," he said.

"In the first half, we played very well. In the second half, we had to defend a lot because obviously they want to win the title as well. It was a very tough game. We suffered and we know how to suffer.

"I'm very happy for the players and all of the people in Qatar who have supported us from the beginning. It's very well deserved. I'm very happy. I have no words."

(With inputs from OPTA)

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
SAF 192/6 (20.0 vs PAK
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, February 1, 2019, 22:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 1, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue