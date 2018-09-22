Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Shaqiri's time will come at Liverpool – Klopp

By
Xherdan Shaqiri
Attacker Xherdan Shaqiri will get his chance at Liverpool, manager Jurgen Klopp said.

London, September 22: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted Xherdan Shaqiri's "time will come" as the attacker waits for his first start at the club.

Shaqiri arrived at Anfield from Stoke City for a reported £13.5million in July, but the Switzerland international is still waiting for a major chance.

The 26-year-old has played just 32 minutes for Liverpool this season, with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino being relied upon in attack by Klopp.

But the German praised Shaqiri's impact at the club and said he would eventually get his chance.

"Very lively, very positive. It's not only from the performances but also as a guy in the dressing room," Klopp said.

"Everyone loves Shaq, that's how it is, without playing plenty of minutes and that is more my mistake than his.

"He has done everything to play, to be honest. I made different decisions but his time will come, that's for sure."

Liverpool have won all six of their matches this season and sit second in the Premier League ahead of hosting Southampton on Saturday.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Saturday, September 22, 2018, 7:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 22, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue