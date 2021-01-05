Year in review: Europe’s Top Five Bright Young Managers in 2020

Bengaluru, Jan 5: The footballing world looks to be heading towards a completely new era with several clubs backing the idea of acquiring managers with relatively less experience but with fresh approaches. Similarly last calendar year there was some finest performances by top sides lead by young brains.
So, here are the five managers who have had an intriguing calendar year:
1. Mikel Arteta
The Gunners boss may be struggling for consistency in the current campaign but it's fair to say he has had a bright 2020 after getting his first shot at a managerial role. The Spanish tactician took charge of a team in crisis last season. Although he missed out on a top-four birth, however, made amends for it with two trophies, FA Cup and Community Shield.
2. Julian Nagelsmann
Despite a low string budget the German manager once again topped some of the best team in the Bundesliga last season, to finish third in the league. Not only that he guided his team to their first-ever Champions League final also. In the ongoing campaign, he also survived the group of death in the same competition consist of the likes of PSG and Manchester United, being second in the group and advancing into the next round.
3. Marco Rose
Borussia Monchengladbach proved to be one of Bundesliga’s most underrated teams last season managed by the talented German. A team which was full of a talented roster of players looked like a potential title-chaser at one point. They although finished fourth in the league, however, that too no doubt was a pretty good outcome for a team in transition.
4. Simone Inzaghi
The talented brother of legendary Milan striker Filippo continues to enjoy a joy ride at Lazio. The Italian team for the last couple of seasons has gradually developed themselves to be capable of challenging Juventus for a top spot. Lazio finished fourth last season although the current campaign has been underwhelming so far.
5. Imanol Alguacil
Real Sociedad have had a remarkable calendar year last season which saw them reaching the Copa del ray final and mounting a title challenge so far in the ongoing campaign. It's a remarkable achievement considering the Spanish young manager progressing with only merits with a lower-tier side in one of Europe's most tactical leagues.