Year in review: Five Footballers who left Premier League for a new challenge in 2020

Due to the influx of high TV revenue and broadcasting rights for the last couple of years, the Premier League has seen transfer activities only grow further.
However, not only incomings, there have been several departures as well from the division. In most of these cases, the call was out of the club’s hands as some star names themselves looked to secure a future elsewhere.
2020 was no different as many top players left their respective side for a newer challenge in different countries. And here are the five players who left England for a new journey in this calendar year:
1. Christian Eriksen
One of the major transfers of the start of the new year, the Danish midfielder left Spurs after six and a half years for Inter Milan in January signing a four-year deal. He left the side with a big reputation scoring 69 goals for the club across competitions in the process but his move to Italy has been nothing but disaster. He has made just four starts for Inter over a year and now likely to depart the club once the transfer window reopens in January.
2. David Silva
The Manchester City midfielder left the club on a free transfer in Summer after 10 years in England to join Real Sociedad. The 34-year scored 77 goals and assisted 141 further in 436 appearances in all competitions and is the seventh-highest assist provider in Premier League history.
He left the league as a legend of English football and looks to be carrying his golden touch in Spain also. He has registered one goal and two assists in the league, but his positive influence is showing overall in the side as they sit third in the league table.
3. Chris Smalling
Smalling lost his place under Solskjaer and took a gamble trying his luck in Italy. He played a full season on loan at AS Roma last season and established himself as one of the best defenders in the league. The Italian side completed a permanent move in the Summer and he continues to grow reputation on the new side.
4. Leroy Sane
The Manchester City winger left the club finally this Summer with Bayern tracking him for almost a year. The German youngster was all set for a move last Summer but a ligament injury stopped the move. Sane has had a fair time in City colours winning two Premier League trophies. He, however, has endured a slow start in a new start with Bayern with just three goals and assist each in 11 appearances in the league.
5. Henrikh Mkhitaryan
The Armenian is another name who benefitted a loan move last Summer. Arsenal allowed him on loan to Roma last season and they made the move permanent this year. The transfer again looks to be one of the smartest business by the Italian side and Mkhitaryan has been on fire this season with seven goals and six assists in 13 league games.