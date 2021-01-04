Year in review: Five top assist makers in 2020

Kolkata, January 4: As the New Year dawned, we sincerely hope that it manages to erase the memories of 2020, a year in which the whole world was hit by the novel coronavirus (COVDI-19) pandemic.
2020 was a difficult year for football as well, but thanks to the collective efforts of all, the beautiful game has been able to come back to life.
Here, we look at five of the best creators in top five leagues in Europe in 2020.
Hakan Calhanoglu (AC Milan) - 15 assists
After almost of decade of mediocrity, AC Milan have looked like a completely revived side. While the resurgence of the Rossoneri has been mostly attributed to the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the appointment of manager Stefane Pioli, another man who has been key is playmaker Calhanoglu. The 26-year-old Turkish international has made 15 assists in 2020.
Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) - 15 assists
The 26-year-old has been excellent for the Red Devils since his move from Sporting Lisbon. The Portuguese international has made a total of 15 assists in the Premier League and is the key reason behind the Red Devils' surge to the second spot in the table.
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - 15 assists
De Bruyne makes it to the third spot in this list with 15 assists in the calendar year. Manchester City might have struggled to replicate their best form in that time, but De Bruyne is a player who hardly disappoints whenever he is on the pitch.
Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich) - 17 assists
Very few players had a better last season compared to Muller as the German international saw a remarkable revival of form. The World Cup winner with Germany played a key role behind Hans-Dieter Flick's Bayern side winning the treble last campaign. The 31-year-old has made as many as 17 assists in 2020.
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - 20 assists
Just like most years, Messi once again leads the charts in terms of assists in the calendar year. The Argentinian superstar made a total of 20 assists in 2020, but despite his excellent form, the Blaugrana have struggled as a unit.