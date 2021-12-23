Year in Review: Three best keepers in Premier League in 2021

Bengaluru,
Dec
23:
Over
the
years,
we
have
seen
some
world-class
shot-stoppers
gracing
the
Premier
League
and
it
still
remains
to
be
blessed
with
some
excellent
goalkeepers
at
the
moment.
In
this
article,
we
will
take
a
look
at
the
three
best
custodians
in
the
top
tier
of
English
football
for
the
calendar
year
of
2021.
3. Emiliano Martinez - Aston Villa
Over the past couple of years, we have seen a meteoric rise of Emiliano Martinez and he continues to grow and grow as a keeper. After spending eight years at Arsenal, he was never given the opportunity and was often shipped out on loan as well but he showcased his talent in the 2019-20 season following the injury to Bernd Leno.
His
good
showings
earned
him
a
move
to
Aston
Villa
in
the
summer
of
2020
and
he
was
one
of
the
best
keepers
for
the
Midlands
club
last
campaign.
He
also
stood
out
as
the
hero
for
Argentina
in
Copa
America
helping
his
country
beat
Brazil
in
penalties.
Often
criticized
for
his
antics
especially
during
penalties,
the
stock
of
Martinez
continues
to
grow
as
he
currently
finds
himself
among
the
best
in
Europe
right
now.
2. Ederson Moraes - Manchester City
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes retained his Golden Glove last season with 19 clean sheets and is also leading the race for the award this campaign with 10 shutouts to his name so far this campaign.
The
Brazilian
international
clearly
stands
out
for
his
extraordinary
sweeping
abilities
and
we
often
fail
to
see
that
he
is
a
brilliant
shot-stopper
as
well.
Manchester
City
have
the
meanest
defence
in
the
Premier
League
this
campaign
and
Ederson
deserves
as
much
credit
for
that
as
the
rest
of
the
City
defence.
1. Edouard Mendy - Chelsea
When Edouard Mendy joined Chelsea from Rennes, very few had expected that he would make such a massive impact. Since his move to Stamford Bridge in September 2020, Mendy has arguably been the best keeper in the Premier League and possibly in the world as well.
The Senegal international rarely has a bad day in office and there have been several cases when he singlehandedly won the game for his side. He has been pivotal behind Chelsea's rise under Thomas Tuchel and played a key role in their Champions League triumph. Despite his extraordinary showings week in week out, it's disheartening to see that he still does not get the true appreciation he deserves.