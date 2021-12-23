Football
Year in Review: Three best keepers in Premier League in 2021

By

Bengaluru, Dec 23: Over the years, we have seen some world-class shot-stoppers gracing the Premier League and it still remains to be blessed with some excellent goalkeepers at the moment. In this article, we will take a look at the three best custodians in the top tier of English football for the calendar year of 2021.

3. Emiliano Martinez - Aston Villa

Over the past couple of years, we have seen a meteoric rise of Emiliano Martinez and he continues to grow and grow as a keeper. After spending eight years at Arsenal, he was never given the opportunity and was often shipped out on loan as well but he showcased his talent in the 2019-20 season following the injury to Bernd Leno.

His good showings earned him a move to Aston Villa in the summer of 2020 and he was one of the best keepers for the Midlands club last campaign. He also stood out as the hero for Argentina in Copa America helping his country beat Brazil in penalties. Often criticized for his antics especially during penalties, the stock of Martinez continues to grow as he currently finds himself among the best in Europe right now.

2. Ederson Moraes - Manchester City

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes retained his Golden Glove last season with 19 clean sheets and is also leading the race for the award this campaign with 10 shutouts to his name so far this campaign.

The Brazilian international clearly stands out for his extraordinary sweeping abilities and we often fail to see that he is a brilliant shot-stopper as well. Manchester City have the meanest defence in the Premier League this campaign and Ederson deserves as much credit for that as the rest of the City defence.

1. Edouard Mendy - Chelsea

When Edouard Mendy joined Chelsea from Rennes, very few had expected that he would make such a massive impact. Since his move to Stamford Bridge in September 2020, Mendy has arguably been the best keeper in the Premier League and possibly in the world as well.

The Senegal international rarely has a bad day in office and there have been several cases when he singlehandedly won the game for his side. He has been pivotal behind Chelsea's rise under Thomas Tuchel and played a key role in their Champions League triumph. Despite his extraordinary showings week in week out, it's disheartening to see that he still does not get the true appreciation he deserves.

Story first published: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 11:52 [IST]
