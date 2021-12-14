Yearender 2021: Five best full-backs in Premier League

Kolkata, December 14: The role of full-backs has changed drastically in modern football. Nowadays, full-backs contribute a lot in going forward and often serve as key creative assets.
They also need to be aware defensively and need a lot of stamina to track back when needed.
The
Premier
League
has
no
shortage
of
talent
in
full-back
positions
and
here
we
look
at
five
best
performers
in
full-back
positions
during
the
year
2021.
Luke Shaw - Manchester United
Since joining Manchester United from Southampton back in 2014, Shaw never quite looked like realising his true potential until the 2020-21 season during which he established himself as one of the best left-backs in European football. He also had a sensational Euro 2020 campaign but has dipped to some extent this season. However, he still has done enough to warrant a place in this list.
Ben Chilwell - Chelsea
Shaw's direct competitor for a place in the England XI, Chilwell also had a remarkable year in 2021. The Chelsea star has been a key attacking option for Chelsea whenever he has featured in the starting XI and the Blues are evidently missing him as he sits out in the sidelines with a serious knee injury.
Reece James - Chelsea
James has been one of the most consistent performers for Chelsea over the last couple of years especially since Thomas Tuchel took over. He looks equally comfortable operating both as a right wing-back as well as at the right hand side of the three man defence. James has been impressive both defensively as well as when going forward often coming up with crucial goals and assists.
Joao Cancelo - Manchester City
Very few players can play as effective and effortlessly as Cancelo in either full-back positions. Although the Portuguese international is a right-back by trade, he has featured more often at left-back for Manchester city this campaign and has been consistently delivering results.
Trent Alexander- Arnold - Liverpool
Alexander- Arnold saw a dip in form during the 2020-21 season and it was pretty much understandable because the whole Liverpool team suffered due to their injury-crisis in defence. However, the 23-year-old has been at his absolute best this season and already has 10 assists across all competitions. His range of passing and ability to deliver pin-point crosses to find his teammates is unparalleled and it is no wonder that Liverpool are highly reliant on their academy graduate.