Yearender 2021 - Five biggest controversies that shocked the world in 2021

Bengaluru, Dec. 23: Despite the year 2021 being an exciting one for fans around the globe with tournaments like the European Championship and Copa America taking place, there were also a fair share of controversies around.
Whether
it's
Benjamin
Mendy's
rape
charge
or
England
footballers
getting
racially
abused,
fans
witnessed
many
controversies
this
calendar
year.
As the year 2021 is inching towards the end, here we have looked at five big controversies that shocked the world in 2021:
1. European Super League
The sudden formation of the European Super League generated huge backlash from fans, players, managers, pundits and even some major governing bodies as the footballing world went divided. 12 elite clubs including Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, PSG, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Juventus among others across Europe decided to form a league independently outside UEFA. But after mass uproar from fans and a bigger part of the footballing world, most of the clubs withdrew from the tournament which led to the operation being suspended eventually.
2. Benjamin Mendy rape charges
Probably the most horrendous news of them all, the Manchester City defender was accused of six rapes and one sexual assault this year. The incidents reportedly took place between October 2020 and August 2021. He since has been suspended by the club.
3. England footballers racially abused
England reached their first major competition final in Euro 2020 however were beaten after a penalty shootout against Italy. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed the penalties and all of them faced racist abuse on social media. However, later the whole world came along and showered huge support towards all of them.
4. Cristiano Ronaldo snubbing Coca Cola
During Euro 2020, Ronaldo while attending a press conference intentionally put a Coca-Cola bottle away from the cameras and advised viewers to drink water instead. His activity unsurprisingly attracted huge engagement and it apparently made the beverage company's stocks fall.
5. UEFA Champions League last 16 draw conducted twice
UEFA was forced to declare the Champions League's 2021-22 round of 16 draw void after a series of mistakes were made during the affair. Manchester United were drawn against PSG but earlier were left out against Atletico Madrid. A couple of teams following the draw made complaints and UEFA re-arranged the tie following.