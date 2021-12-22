Yearender 2021 - Three best managers of 2021

Bengaluru, Dec 22: Modern football has no shortage of top-class unique managers who are improving year on year and making the game more and more interesting.
The
likes
of
Pep
Guardiola,
Jurgen
Klopp,
Jose
Mourinho,
Antonio
Conte,
Carlo
Ancelotti
and
others
are
all
so
different
from
each
other
in
terms
of
their
footballing
philosophy
and
tactical
preference
but
they
have
all
helped
football
transform
as
a
unit
leaving
an
example
for
upcoming
younger
managers.
In
this
article,
we
will
take
a
look
at
three
managers
who
have
impressed
the
most
during
the
year
2021.
Christophe Galtier
Paris Saint-Germain, with all their financial prowess and star-studded squad, are the best team in Ligue 1 by some distance and last season, LOSC Lille still managed to beat them to be crowned as champions of France.
This was a remarkable achievement by the Les Dogues and the manager who masterminded such a feat was Christophe Galtier. The 55-year-old still remains a pretty underappreciated manager despite pulling off such a miracle.
Galtier
was
awarded
Ligue
1
Manager
of
the
Year
for
the
third
time
thanks
to
his
achievement
and
quite
surprisingly,
he
quit
Lille
just
two
days
after
winning
the
title.
He
eventually
joined
Nice
who
finished
ninth
last
season
and
has
already
made
his
mark
at
his
new
club
as
they
occupy
fourth
place
right
now.
Pep Guardiola
Widely regarded by many as the greatest manager of the modern era, Pep Guardiola and success have been synonymous throughout the managerial career of the Spanish mastermind.
Guardiola has previously been immensely successful at both Barcelona and Bayern Munich but the job he has done at Manchester City in a league like the Premier League is remarkable.
The 50-year-old already has three Premier League titles to his name as the boss of the Cityzens including the last season and his side is also leading the table this campaign. Guardiola also retained the League Cup but fell short to Chelsea in the Champions League final.
Guardiola
has
not
yet
managed
to
win
the
Champions
League
since
departing
Barcelona
and
that
is
certainly
what
will
place
him
among
the
greatest
of
all
time.
Roberto Mancini
Roberto Mancini took charge of an Italian national team in 2018 that failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup and since then, it has been a phenomenal journey for the Azzurri.
From failing to qualify for the World Cup, Italy went on to win the European Championship 2020 in just three years time and Mancini masterminded this with all his craft.
Italy played beautifully attacking football under him in the Euros and stunned everyone by going all the way to be crowned champion of the continent for the second time in their history.
Italy have struggled in their qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and will have to qualify through playoffs but what Mancini achieved with a pretty average Italian side is enough to win him the accolade of the best manager of 2021.