Yearender 2021 - Three best managers of 2021

By

Bengaluru, Dec 22: Modern football has no shortage of top-class unique managers who are improving year on year and making the game more and more interesting.

The likes of Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte, Carlo Ancelotti and others are all so different from each other in terms of their footballing philosophy and tactical preference but they have all helped football transform as a unit leaving an example for upcoming younger managers. In this article, we will take a look at three managers who have impressed the most during the year 2021.

Christophe Galtier

Paris Saint-Germain, with all their financial prowess and star-studded squad, are the best team in Ligue 1 by some distance and last season, LOSC Lille still managed to beat them to be crowned as champions of France.

This was a remarkable achievement by the Les Dogues and the manager who masterminded such a feat was Christophe Galtier. The 55-year-old still remains a pretty underappreciated manager despite pulling off such a miracle.

Galtier was awarded Ligue 1 Manager of the Year for the third time thanks to his achievement and quite surprisingly, he quit Lille just two days after winning the title. He eventually joined Nice who finished ninth last season and has already made his mark at his new club as they occupy fourth place right now.

Pep Guardiola

Widely regarded by many as the greatest manager of the modern era, Pep Guardiola and success have been synonymous throughout the managerial career of the Spanish mastermind.

Guardiola has previously been immensely successful at both Barcelona and Bayern Munich but the job he has done at Manchester City in a league like the Premier League is remarkable.

The 50-year-old already has three Premier League titles to his name as the boss of the Cityzens including the last season and his side is also leading the table this campaign. Guardiola also retained the League Cup but fell short to Chelsea in the Champions League final.

Guardiola has not yet managed to win the Champions League since departing Barcelona and that is certainly what will place him among the greatest of all time.

Roberto Mancini

Roberto Mancini took charge of an Italian national team in 2018 that failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup and since then, it has been a phenomenal journey for the Azzurri.

From failing to qualify for the World Cup, Italy went on to win the European Championship 2020 in just three years time and Mancini masterminded this with all his craft.

Italy played beautifully attacking football under him in the Euros and stunned everyone by going all the way to be crowned champion of the continent for the second time in their history.

Italy have struggled in their qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and will have to qualify through playoffs but what Mancini achieved with a pretty average Italian side is enough to win him the accolade of the best manager of 2021.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 12:46 [IST]
