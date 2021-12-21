Yearender 2021: Three biggest transfers in Bundesliga

Bengaluru, Dec. 21: Much like the other top-flight domestic leagues in Europe, the Bundesliga wasn’t short of transfer dealings in 2021.
However,
like
other
leagues,
Coronavirus
took
a
big
toll
on
the
clubs' finances.
As
a
result,
most
of
the
clubs
looked
for
prudent
transfer
deals
throughout
the
years.
Only the German giants Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig splashed the cash to get desired deals. Here we have taken a look at such three biggest deals in 2021:
1. Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig to Bayern Munich)
The reigning German champions won the race to sign Upamecano ahead of a whole host of top European clubs, as the defender agreed on a pre-contract agreement in February to move to Allianz Arena in the summer. Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Juventus all were linked with the 22-year-old but Bayern smoothly secured the German defender for €42.5 million. Ever since his arrival, he has been a regular in the squad under his former manager Nagelsmann. However, his form has been somewhat hot and cold.
2. Dony Malen (PSV Eindhoven to Borussia Dortmund)
Having impressed with the Netherlands at Euro 2020 and PSV last season, Dortmund did not waste much time getting the Dutch prodigy hoping he will fill the shoes of Jadon Sancho. Dortmund signed the 22-year-old for just €30 million, even for less than half of the amount they acquired from Sancho's sale. Malen has been an instant hit in the new environment so far, with him already netting six times and assisting twice in 24 appearances.
3. Andre Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt to RB Leipzig)
The Portuguese striker joined RB Leipzig for just €23 million in the summer. The switch represents impressive value for Leipzig, with the 25-year-old having just come off a stunning campaign with Eintracht Frankfurt scoring 28 goals. But considering his incredible form last season, he might not have had an incredible start yet in the new campaign. He has only managed to score 8 goals while providing 3 assists in more than 24 games. However, it's just the start and he is likely to be more lethal in the coming weeks given his recent form.