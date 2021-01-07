Yearender: Five players who scored most penalties in 2020

Bengaluru, Jan. 7: Despite the pandemic situation and disordered footballing season, the beautiful game encountered its fair share of excitement last year just like every season.
The stars of football continued to fire with distinguished performances with most of them delivering the standards expected of them.
Their productive numbers were enhanced by the art of scoring spot-kicks as well. And here we have taken a look at such five players who scored the most penalties in 2020:
Cristiano Ronaldo - 17
Unsurprisingly the Portuguese maestro has been one of the best in the business when it comes to scoring from the spot and last season was no different. He buried down 17 goals from the spot and was the highest and most successful penalty taker last year.
Bruno Fernandes - 15
The Manchester United sensation is currently one of the penalty takers in the world. Over the course of his footballing career, he has missed just three takes and one of them came last year. But he converted 15 times successfully to be the second in this list.
Ciro Immobile - 14
The Italian forward scored the most number of goals in Serie A last season and likewise was the top scorer of Lazio. He scored 44 goals in 2020 and out of it 14 were penalties.
Romelu Lukaku - 10
Not only in open play, but the Belgian striker was also a striker consistently scoring from the spot as well last season. The €80million Inter Milan striker successfully converted 10 penalty goals last year being the first-choice penalty taker of the side.
Andrej Kramaric - 9
Could be a surprise name in the list but the Hoffenheim forward has been a regular source of goals in Bundesliga. He scored 19 goals in 2020 but 9 of them were from penalties.