Yearender: Four biggest surprising moves in world football in 2021

Bengaluru, Dec. 8: Despite the fact that the Coronavirus pandemic forced many teams to cut back on their expenses, there have been some pretty spectacular transfers in this calendar year and a couple of them has been nothing but surprising.
While there have been several unpredictable moves in the past, but in 2021, prominently the last summer transfer window can be considered as one of the craziest ever transfer windows.
With legendary players leaving their boyhood clubs and club legends leaving their strong base for the new challenges these four transfers could be the most surprising yet biggest deals this year:
1. Lionel Messi (Barcelona to PSG)
Sad and shocking in equal means, the Argentina and Barcelona legend, had to leave his boyhood club after Barcelona failed to comply with the financial fair play regulations. Last season, the Argentine was eager to leave the side but this summer he changed his stance to stay put and agree to a new deal. However, sadly Barcelona could not afford him despite selling a bunch of players in the summer. The seven-time Ballon D'or winner finally signed for Paris Saint Germain.
2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus to Manchester United)
Ronaldo was desperately wanted out of Juventus this summer and things started to go crazy when Manchester City at some point were the frontrunners to sign him. However, United quickly swung into action and completed one of the most long-awaited transfers of all time, driving Manchester United fans into a frenzy.
3. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid to PSG)
A Real Madrid through and through, fans expected the former club captain to retire at Bernabeu. However, the Spanish international reportedly was unhappy with the new terms offered by Madrid and chose to leave the club as a free agent after 16 long years, breaking the hearts of Madridistas. Though, his signing for Paris Saint-Germain made it a historic window for the French outfit.
4. Hakan Calhanoglu (AC Milan to Inter Milan)
The Turkish international was one of the star players of the Rossoneri in the recent few years. However, he decided not to renew his closing deal with the side and instead opted for Inter Milan as a free agent. The deal was unexpected because the switch was to a direct rival who are known for their staunch rivalry.