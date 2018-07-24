Zaha rejects Palace offer as he wants to play Champions League

Kolkata, July 24: After rejecting the offer of a new contract with his present Premier League club Crystal Palace, Wilfried Zaha is eyeing a move to a bigger club so that he can play in the UEFA Champions League.
After a string of impressive performances last season, Palace had offered the winger a fresh contract, but the 25-year-old rejected it outright.
There are reports that top Premier League clubs are eyeing him. According to Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur is ahead at present to sign the winger while Goal has claimed that Everton is preparing a £50 million bid for him.
Meanwhile, some reports in Germany are claiming that the Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund is interested to put a player-plus-cash bid on the table for Zaha. The reports are further claiming that Andre Schurrle is likely to be that player who can be replaced by Zaha.
In the last season, Zaha played well for The Eagles, who finished at the 11th place in the Premier League points table. He played 29 games in the last season and scored nine goals.
His club team-mates want to stay as they believe that Zaha can lead the attacking line in a great way.
Palace defender Joel Ward said, "We all know how important he is for us and we'd love to keep him and that's what we need. We need Wilf to lead the line of attack and to show what he can do because he has done that time and time again for us and he's a key part of this squad. He's a character, he's a winner and he wants to succeed and he wants to win as does every single member of the squad."
Ghanaian left-back Jeffrey Schlupp shared Ward's views, "Wilf is Wilf and he's got the X-Factor. He's irreplaceable. Every time he goes out on the pitch, he does his bit and it's great to have him in the team."
Zaha had begun his senior professional career at Palace in March, 2010. After appearing in 143 matches, Zaha joined Manchester United in January, 2013, but appeared only in four matches for them in two seasons, as he mostly served for Palace on a loan. Finally, in early February 2015, he returned permanently to Palace after United released him.