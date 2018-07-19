Zidane not keen to coach France, Deschamps denies resignation rumours

Paris, July 19: Zinedine Zidane has shown no desire to coach France's national team after leaving Real Madrid and Didier Deschamps will continue until at least 2020, according to French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet.
Zidane quit his post at Madrid in late May after guiding the club to a third successive Champions League title, sparking rumours linking him with the national team.
That reportedly left Deschamps' position prior to France's successful World Cup campaign somewhat insecure, with many fans and pundits adamant he was not the right man to get the best out of the exciting, youthful team.
Deschamps' pragmatism was the problem according to some, though that very approach was arguably vital to France winning the World Cup.
And Le Graet is certain both he and Deschamps will be staying put in their current roles until 2020.
"We have contracts until 2020," Le Graet told BFM TV. "He's someone who works a lot. Didier and his staff spend hours and hours watching this or that player, the opponents.
"Sometimes you need a little luck, but the work done by Didier is considerable. For the first match , he will be there."
And, as for the rumours linking Zidane with the role should Deschamps opt to leave, Le Graet was unconvinced.
"There has been no will on his part, manifested by him, to train the national team," Le Graet added. "We have not thought about it. Didier is in place until 2020. Me too, we'll see."
Meanwhile, Deschamps says he never considered resigning from his post as France head coach prior to their march to a second World Cup title.
Deschamps was under pressure before France's victorious campaign in Russia, with many suggesting he was not the right man to get the best out of the country's exciting talent.
Much of the criticism focused on Deschamps' rather pragmatic tactics and approach, despite boasting a pool of vibrant attackers that is almost unrivalled in international football.
Ahead of the World Cup, Deschamps had to contend with reports linking other coaches - namely Zidane - as his replacement, but he insists he has never had any plan to step down of his own accord because of his gratitude to FFF chief Graet.
"I did not think of leaving for two reasons," he said to TF1.
"Firstly, I am someone who keeps his commitments and make sure I reach the goals that are set for me.
"Secondly, which is also important to me, is a question of trust and respect for my president. From the first moment he counts on me until 2020, I will be there.
"It will be necessary to support me two more years."
Deschamps and France came in for particularly harsh words from Belgium players after Roberto Martinez's side were defeated in the World Cup semifinal.
Thibaut Courtois and Kevin De Bruyne were especially unkind in their assessments of France's style of play, but Deschamps does not find their appraisals to be surprising given their disappointment at defeat.
"When you're a high-level player, you've just had a great disappointment, you've been eliminated, I can understand that they do not have the clarity, the necessary hindsight," Deschamps added.
"They do not realise the scope of their words. It's part of the sport."
(Source: Omnisport)
