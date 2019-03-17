Zidane wants Ligue 1 star, not Neymar

Bengaluru, March 17: Newly reappointed Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane wants to bring in one Ligue 1 star to Santiago Bernabeu and it is not Neymar if reports in Spain are to be believed.
It is understood the returning Real Madrid boss is keen on signing Lyon's Nabil Fekir this summer. According to reports, Zidane sees Fekir as one of the men to bolster the attacking options at the Bernabeu after the struggles this season.
The likes of Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio and Isco have failed to hit the heights many expected and demanded this season. And the appeal for Fekir, 25, to play for his legendary compatriot would surely be irresistable.
The Lyon playmaker's contract runs out next season so his club will no doubt want to sort out his future this summer.
One of the agreements behind Zidane's return to the dugout in Madrid less than a year after quitting was understood to be more control over transfers. But despite this, Zidane is not set on going after Neymar, according to reliable Spanish media house AS.
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has been keen on the Brazilian superstar for many years and even held talks with the Paris Saint-Germain owner Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani last year about a transfer.
There is no doubt that Zidane admires the Brazilian but is not prepared to splash so much cash on him.
That is also partly because of the fact that he would rather sign compatriot Kylian Mbappe, of course Neymar's PSG team-mate, who is seven years younger and could reach further heights. And many Real Madrid fans would argue they already have the next Neymar in Vinicius Junior.
The teenager moved to the Bernabeu last summer so is still finding his feet at Los Blancos but certainly looks a hot prospect already. Add into the mix the potential signing of Eden Hazard and it appears the appeal for Neymar drops even further.
Christian Eriksen of Spurs is another player strongly linked with a move to Bernabeu and looks like a possible signing considering his contract also runs out next season and Spurs might like to cash him in.