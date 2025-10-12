Football Zinedine Zidane Expresses Desire To Coach France National Team Following Managerial Hiatus Zinedine Zidane has confirmed his intention to return to coaching and aims to lead the France national team. After a successful tenure at Real Madrid, he is eager for new opportunities in football management. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 22:06 [IST]

Zinedine Zidane has expressed his intention to return to coaching, with a particular interest in leading the French national team. Since departing Real Madrid at the conclusion of the 2020-21 season, Zidane has not been active in professional football. During his tenure at Madrid, he achieved remarkable success, including three consecutive Champions League titles from 2016 to 2018.

In addition to these victories, Zidane's leadership brought two UEFA Super Cups, two FIFA Club World Cups, and two LaLiga titles to Real Madrid. He initially left the club in 2018 but returned for a second stint a year later. Across both periods, Zidane managed 263 matches, securing 172 wins and overseeing his team's impressive tally of 596 goals.

Didier Deschamps is set to step down as France's head coach after the 2026 World Cup. Zidane is among the top contenders to succeed him. Despite receiving offers from other teams over the past four years, including roles with the United States and Bayern Munich, Zidane remains undecided about his next move.

At the Festival dello Sport, Zidane confirmed his desire to return to coaching: "I will definitely return." When asked about potentially coaching Juventus in the future, he responded: "I don't know. It hasn't happened in the past; I made other choices. Juve is always close to my heart."

Zidane fondly recalls his time at Juventus: "They gave me so much when I first got there." While he cherishes this connection, he remains uncertain about his future plans. He expressed a desire to coach a national team someday but clarified that it might not be immediate.

Zidane's potential return to coaching is eagerly anticipated by fans and pundits alike. His track record at Real Madrid speaks volumes about his capabilities as a manager. As he weighs his options for the future, many are hopeful that he will soon bring his expertise back to the football world.