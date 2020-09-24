Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Zlatan Ibrahimovic tests positive for coronavirus, Milan confirm

By Peter Hanson

Milan, Sept. 24: Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for coronavirus, Milan have confirmed.

The veteran striker returned the result following a second round of swab testing ahead of Thursday's Europa League qualifier against Bodo/Glimt.

A Milan statement said Ibrahimovic is now quarantining at home and the relevant authorities have been notified.

The club added that no other player or staff member returned a positive result ahead of the game at San Siro.

Ibrahimovic returned to Milan in January and scored 10 goals in 18 Serie A appearances as the Rossoneri finished sixth.

He started the new domestic campaign with a brace against Bologna in a 2-0 win for Milan on Monday.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, September 24, 2020, 19:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 24, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More