Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Zlatan Ibrahimovic to miss Euro 2020

By
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Having reversed his international retirement to play in the rescheduled tournament, injury will keep Zlatan Ibrahimovic out of Euro 2020.

Bengaluru, May 15: Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not feature for Sweden at Euro 2020, head coach Janne Andersson has confirmed.

Having reversed his international retirement to play in the rescheduled tournament, injury will keep Zlatan Ibrahimovic out of Euro 2020.

"Today I have spoken to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has unfortunately communicated that his injury will prevent him from taking part in the Euros this summer," Andersson said in a statement.

"It's of course very sad, mostly for Zlatan but also for us. I hope to see him back on the pitch again as soon as possible," he added.

The 39-year-old sustained the knee injury while playing for AC Milan against Juventus, in Serie A, Andersson added.

Juventus 0-3 Milan: Rossoneri stun Pirlo's side in race for Serie A top-four spot

Ibrahimovic limped out of Milan's 3-0 win at Juventus last weekend and the Sweden forward had further tests on his injured left knee.

Milan released a statement saying that Ibrahimovic will undergo "a conservative treatment of six weeks" and the Swedish soccer federation announced shortly afterward that the star striker had told the national coach that he would not be fit in time for the tournament.

"Today, Zlatan has informed Janne Andersson that his injury will stop him from participating in the European Championships this summer," the federation said in a tweet. "Get excited Zlatan, we hope to see you on the football field again soon!" I

Ibrahimovic came out of international retirement in March, five years after his last match for his country. Euro 2020, which was postponed a year because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, kicks off on June 11.

Sweden's first match is against Spain on June 14. It also plays Poland and Slovakia in Group E.

(With Omnisport/Agency inputs)

More ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: FCA 0 - 0 SVW
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, May 15, 2021, 19:20 [IST]
Other articles published on May 15, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments