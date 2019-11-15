Football
Ibrahimovic wants to finish career in Italy, says Galaxy boss Schelotto

By Daniel Lewis
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Los Angeles, November 15: Zlatan Ibrahimovic wants to see out his career in Italy, according to LA Galaxy head coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto.

Ibrahimovic revealed on Wednesday that he will not be renewing his contract with MLS side the Galaxy, where the 38-year-old arrived from Manchester United in 2018.

The ex-Paris Saint-Germain striker has been strongly linked with a return to Europe, with MLS commissioner Don Garber last week suggesting former club AC Milan are the frontrunners to re-sign the soon-to-be free agent.

Napoli, Bologna and Roma have also been touted as possible options for the former Sweden international should he return to Serie A, while A-League team Perth Glory have confirmed their interest in bringing Ibrahimovic to Australia on a guest deal.

Asked about Ibrahimovic's future, Galaxy boss Schelotto told Radio Kiss Kiss: "He does not know what he will do now.

"He is a wonderful player, but I don't know what his next step will be - perhaps he'll finish his career in Naples or with Milan.

"I don't know where he will go but he deserves and wants to finish his career in Italy."

Ibrahimovic spent two seasons with Milan – winning the Serie A and Supercoppa Italiana – before leaving in 2012 for French giants PSG, where he worked under current Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti.

"They know each other well," Schelotto said. "Zlatan evidently has the characteristics that Napoli needs."

Story first published: Friday, November 15, 2019, 5:30 [IST]
